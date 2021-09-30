Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Receives $38 Million Technology Award for New Waste-to-Energy Facilities in East Asia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Receives $38 Million Technology Award for New Waste-to-Energy Facilities in East Asia

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Renewable segment has received an award for more than $38 million to supply waste-to-energy technologies for municipal waste projects in East Asia.

B&W Renewable will design, manufacture and supply its Vølund DynaGrate® combustion grates and provide technical site services, in addition to designs for the plants’ fuel-feeding and ash-removal equipment. B&W also will supply a highly efficient, advanced waste-to-energy boiler under a technology license. The facilities will be capable of processing approximately 2 million tons of municipal waste annually.

“B&W is focused on accelerating our growth in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly for our renewable energy and environmental businesses,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. “These types of projects demonstrate the tremendous opportunity for clean, renewable energy throughout Asia. Our advanced waste-to-energy technologies help customers provide reliable, baseload power, while also protecting the environment. These highly efficient plants reduce reliance on landfills and combat climate change caused by significant methane emissions from waste that would otherwise end up in those landfills. B&W also offers state-of-the-art carbon capture technologies that would allow customers to capture CO2 from waste-to-energy facilities, if they choose, and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions entirely.”

“As Asia’s need for electricity grows and urban centers look for more efficient and climate-conscious ways to deal with municipal waste, we expect waste-to-energy to play an increasing and important role in the region’s energy mix,” Morgan said. “This directly aligns with our organic growth strategy and operational expansion within the Asia-Pacific region.”

B&W Renewable’s waste-to-energy technologies are a vital part of a strong and sustainable waste management chain and are complementary to recycling.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Renewable

Babcock & Wilcox Renewable offers cost-effective technologies for efficient and environmentally sustainable power and heat generation, including waste-to-energy, biomass energy and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. B&W Renewable’s leading technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to an award to supply and license waste-to-energy technologies for waste-to-energy facilities in East Asia. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005451r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005451/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment