Innovative Designs Adds New House Wrap Distributor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Innovative Designs Adds New House Wrap Distributor

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pittsburgh, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCPK: IVDN) has received a signed distributorship agreement from Construction Component Sales Inc, to represent its Insultex House Wrap. Construction Component Sales, Inc. (CCSI) is an independent sales agency, representing building products manufacturers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. It was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Their services include product marketing, sales support, technical and installation training, and supply chain consulting to all participants in each product’s custody chain. They currently have business relationships with the following list of companies: Homasote, Tytan Professional, Backyard Elements, E-Z Gutter Guard, Nichiha, Indital, Sagiper PVC Siding, Wall/Ceiling, Magtech, Therma Wood Technologies, Perma R Products, Getzner Sound Proofing, Cox Contemporary Barn Doors, CMT Orange Tools and Ultra Aluminum Fencing & Railing.

Chris Strong, President of Construction Component Sales, Inc, commented, “We entered into this distributorship agreement because of the amazing technology this product has to offer. Before we decided to represent this product, we introduced it to our key accounts. The response has been extremely positive. The efficiencies of this product compared to other insulation outweighs all the others. This long-term relationship we are entering into with Innovative Design is a great match. We only represent world class companies. We expect Insultex House Wrap to become a top tier product with us very quickly.”

Innovative Designs Inc CEO Joseph Riccelli stated, “We are pleased to have brought on Construction Component Sales, Inc as a distributor covering Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They are a highly respected company who have been involved in the building industry since 2004. We look forward to supplying product to their extensive list of companies with whom they do business.”

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Joseph Riccelli
412-799-0350
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNDkxNyM0NDMxMjU3IzUwMDA0NjUxMA==
Innovative-Designs-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment