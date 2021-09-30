Genetic Technologies Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV (U.S.) on the RedChip Money Report®

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, today announced that an interview with CEO Simon Morriss, discussing the advancements on their commercialization plans, the recent acquisition of EasyDNA and the associated near term material revenue increase, will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV (U.S.), Saturday, October 2nd, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV (U.S.) is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.



GENE’s recent acquisition of EasyDNA, provides a significant platform for expansion with established sales infrastructure covering 40 countries. Simon discusses more broadly what this acquisition provides for GENE with both near term revenue and for the planned release of the Company’s Multi-Test by the end of calendar year 2021.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/RO_hHENHdVs

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE, “Company”, “GTG”) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products including its multi test covering over 70% of the most prevalent mortalities and morbidities.

Forward Looking Statements

