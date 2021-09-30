Logo
Genetic Technologies Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV (U.S.) on the RedChip Money Report®

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, today announced that an interview with CEO Simon Morriss, discussing the advancements on their commercialization plans, the recent acquisition of EasyDNA and the associated near term material revenue increase, will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV (U.S.), Saturday, October 2nd, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV (U.S.) is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

GENE’s recent acquisition of EasyDNA, provides a significant platform for expansion with established sales infrastructure covering 40 countries. Simon discusses more broadly what this acquisition provides for GENE with both near term revenue and for the planned release of the Company’s Multi-Test by the end of calendar year 2021.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. “The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/RO_hHENHdVs

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE, “Company”, “GTG”) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products including its multi test covering over 70% of the most prevalent mortalities and morbidities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its periodic filings in Australia and the risks and risk factors included therein. In addition, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry / CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447) or 407-491-4498 (cell)
[email protected]

