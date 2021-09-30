Spin Games Awarded State of Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider License

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Spin Games Awarded State of Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider License

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

License Enables Spin to Deploy its ROC™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) Platform and Content via State-Approved Online Gaming Operators

RENO, Nev., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC, a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server (RGS) technology and interactive content, announced today that the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has granted the Company an Online Gaming Service Provider license pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes Public Act 21-23. This license enables Spin, upon receiving approvals for complying with the state’s technical standards, to deploy its ROC™ Remote Gaming Server platform and its online content via State-approved online gaming operators when they go live later this year. Connecticut received final approval from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to the revisions it made to the current gaming compacts between the State, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe earlier this month, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont anticipates that online gaming will be available as early as October.

“We are pleased to announce that we’ve received a Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider license, enabling us to support North America’s newest soon-to-launch i-Gaming market,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “This key regulatory approval confirms the ongoing strength of our Company’s online gaming products and adds to our growing list of licensed jurisdictions including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and British Columbia, and our provisional license in Michigan. We look forward to being part of Connecticut’s expansion into online gaming and are excited to be going live in the near future.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES
A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi and Incredible Technologies. In May 2021, Spin Games agreed to be acquired by Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, BRAG), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net. Additional information about Bragg Gaming Group is available online at www.bragg.games.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Kunal Mishra, President & CFO
[email protected]
+1.775.420.3550

ti?nf=ODMzNTAxNCM0NDMxNTM1IzIwOTA4NzM=
Spin-Games-LLC.png

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment