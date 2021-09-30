ViacomCBS Networks International Completes Acquisition of Chilevisión

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA), today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Chilevisión from WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T (NYSE: T).

The acquisition includes Chilevisión’s market leading free-to-air (FTA) television network, which is Chile’s most watched television channel this year to-date, with an average of 8.3 points of HH rating and the largest growth, +11% HH rating, compared to 2020.* The investment also includes Chilevisión’s substantial library of content spanning multiple genres including sports, entertainment, and news, as well as its vast production capabilities. These attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach, and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid, and premium, will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for VCNI’s Spanish language ecosystem, and expand VCNI’s studio, streaming and linear presence in the region.

“Our investment in Chilevisión strategically expands ViacomCBS’ global ecosystem, strengthening our position as a leading Spanish-language content producer,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International. “As we rapidly grow our streaming services worldwide, we’ve seen the power our free-to-air channels like Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia, and Channel 5 in the UK have to fuel Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Spanning every platform and price point, our diversified ecosystem is what continues to set ViacomCBS apart in the streaming landscape as we drive subscribers across our platforms and connect audiences with more premium, original content.”

Chilevisión will fall under the leadership of Juan “JC” Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas. Additional leadership appointments will be made soon.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(*2021 from Kantar Ibope Media).

