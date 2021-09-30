Logo
Teladoc Health Ranks First in Consumer Satisfaction by J.D. Power 2021 Telehealth Study

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PURCHASE, NY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, ranks highest among direct-to-consumer providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study. With an overall satisfaction score of 874, nearly 30 points above the category average, Teladoc Health received the highest ranking and outperformed all other direct-to-consumer providers in all study subcategories, including customer service, consultation and enrollment.

“We are grateful to be recognized by consumers for meeting their physical and mental health needs at a time when so many people are struggling. Being named #1 for the second time in the three-year history of this J.D. Power category reinforces that Teladoc Health is setting the standard for our industry by building a unified care experience,” said Stephany Verstraete, Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer at Teladoc Health. “Consumer preferences are rapidly evolving, and this recognition highlights consumers’ expectation and demand for the true whole-person care that we deliver on a global scale.”

J.D. Power’s recognition is consistent with Teladoc Health’s own consumer satisfaction data and net promoter scores, which have reached all-time highs in 2021. Teladoc Health supports consumers in their ongoing primary, chronic and mental health care needs, while also connecting their emergent health needs, whether in the hospital or an unscheduled virtual urgent care visit. Teladoc Health works in concert with health care providers in the community, delivering insights that inform both consumer and health care providers along the way. As a result, more than 90 percent of Teladoc Health members report being satisfied with their experience on the platform.

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, now in its third year, measures consumer satisfaction with their telehealth service experience based on four factors: customer service (42%); consultation (28%); enrollment (19%); and billing and payment (11%). The study is based on responses of more than 4,000 consumers who used a telehealth service within the past 12 months. For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact:
Chris Savarese
Director, Public Relations
717- 675-0591

