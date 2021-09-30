Logo
Kaleyra Recognized as 'Established Leader' in the Global CPaaS Market by Juniper Research

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kaleyra%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, was included as a top five global CPaaS ‘Established Leader’ in the latest Competitor Leaderboard produced by Juniper Research, one of the leading independent analyst firms in the mobile and digital tech sector.

The report, which recognizes and compares the top CPaaS vendors worldwide, rated Kaleyra highly compared to its peers for its strength and depth of operator partnerships, segment coverage, and experience in the CPaaS service provision. Kaleyra’s integration with WhatsApp to provide the WhatsApp Business API as well as its strategic partnerships including Google, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Sequoia, and Zoho reinforce the Company’s likelihood of attracting businesses that are keen to adopt an omnichannel presence.

The report also notes that Kaleyra’s latest acquisitions of mGage, the US-based mobile messaging platform, and Bandyer, an audio/video solution provider, were key steps towards increasing the Company’s presence in the growing CPaaS market and boosting its service capabilities. These strengths helped Kaleyra earn the designation of ‘Established Leader,’ the highest available designation in the report.

Importantly, the report made a special mention of Kaleyra’s innovation center, ‘k-lab,’ which has already established multiple partnerships with key financial players, such as Visa and Mastercard, for communication solutions in the Latin American and Caribbean regions. The report states, “With k-lab bringing more than 30 years of combined experience in BFSI and BFSI technological systems, Kaleyra may be the only CPaaS Company offering services like this.”

“This achievement, recognizing Kaleyra as a top global CPaaS provider, reflects the progress we’ve made over the last few years to provide a more comprehensive platform of services,” said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we work to become the leading trusted CPaaS partner, we are continuing to implement the latest technology to co-create with our customers and meet their unique needs.”

The report can be downloaded at the following URL: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kaleyra.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2FKaleyra-CPaaS-2021-Reprint.pdf+

About Juniper Research

Founded in 2001, Juniper Research specializes in identifying and appraising new high-growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem. With market sizing and forecasting at the forefront, Juniper Research also offers competitive analysis, strategic assessment, and business modeling. Juniper endeavors to provide independent and impartial analysis of both current and emerging opportunities via a team of dedicated specialists - all knowledgeable, experienced and experts in their fields. For more information about Juniper Research, please see www.juniperresearch.com

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra’s technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005087r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005087/en/

