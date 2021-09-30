XpresCheck™ to Open COVID-19 Testing Facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it plans to open a new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The location is slated to open in mid-October.



The Company will be converting a legacy XpresSpa located in Concourse E to XpresCheck. This testing facility will include 6 separate testing rooms with the capacity to administer over 400 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include a Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and a Rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)Test.

“With a sustained increase in testing demand, we are thrilled to bring an XpresCheck to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s second busiest airport and home to the CDC,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Atlanta has historically been one of our most successful markets, with four XpresSpas in operation throughout the airport pre-pandemic, and we are currently operating an XpresSpa in Concourse A. Through XpresCheck, we will now be able to offer travelers and airline employees convenient COVID-19 testing options at this on-site testing facility. With consumers resuming travel, we are pleased to be providing this additional layer of safety.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.

To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

