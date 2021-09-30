Logo
XpresCheck™ to Open COVID-19 Testing Facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company has final approval to convert legacy XpresSpa in Concourse E to XpresCheck

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it plans to open a new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The location is slated to open in mid-October.

The Company will be converting a legacy XpresSpa located in Concourse E to XpresCheck. This testing facility will include 6 separate testing rooms with the capacity to administer over 400 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include a Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and a Rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)Test.

“With a sustained increase in testing demand, we are thrilled to bring an XpresCheck to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s second busiest airport and home to the CDC,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Atlanta has historically been one of our most successful markets, with four XpresSpas in operation throughout the airport pre-pandemic, and we are currently operating an XpresSpa in Concourse A. Through XpresCheck, we will now be able to offer travelers and airline employees convenient COVID-19 testing options at this on-site testing facility. With consumers resuming travel, we are pleased to be providing this additional layer of safety.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.
To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.
To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.
To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care
Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck
Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Raphael Gross
[email protected]
(203) 682-8253

Media:
Julie Ferguson
[email protected]
(312) 385-0098

