Blue Apron Brings Back Thanksgiving Offering in Time for Holiday Planning

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Blue Apron Brings Back Thanksgiving Offering in Time for Holiday Planning

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is bringing back its popular Thanksgiving menu available to order starting on October 11, just in time for the holiday season. The offering includes a wide variety of options for customers to build a dinner experience that fits their holiday plans and dietary needs, whether it’s a cozy dinner for two or a friendsgiving for up to eight, all with the ease and convenience that comes from cooking with Blue Apron.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005499/en/

Blue_Apron_Thanksgiving.jpg

Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving offering is available to order starting on October 11 through Blue Apron’s mobile app and website. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Thanksgiving is a holiday that can be filled with great traditions and delicious meals. When we set out to create this offering, we balanced a true holiday menu with the uniqueness of Blue Apron recipes that our customers have come to expect from us,” said John Adler, Vice President of Culinary. “Our Thanksgiving menu includes familiar recipes, like cranberry sauce, brussels sprouts and apple pie, that were elevated with distinctive ingredients and flavors, including fried rosemary, spicy maple syrup and garlic-herb butter.”

Customers will have the option to choose the Thanksgiving Feast, along with Thanksgiving-inspired Premium, vegetarian and Add-on recipes, all available to purchase through a regular subscription or on the Blue Apron Market. These recipes can fill a dinner table with delicious and flexible options, tailoring to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences as well as party size.

Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving Feast, which serves six to eight, will include:

  • Savory Butter Roasted Turkey Breast
  • Homemade Garlic & Herb Gravy
  • Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Ginger & Spicy Maple Syrup
  • Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fried Rosemary & Pumpkin Seeds
  • Brown Butter & Fontina Mashed Potatoes with Romano Cheese & Chives
  • Apple Crumb Pie with Warming Spices & Almonds

Available as part of the Two-Serving or Four-Serving Signature menu, the Thanksgiving-inspired Premium, vegetarian and Add-on recipes are:

  • Roasted Half Chicken & Herb Gravy with Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes & Ginger-Glazed Carrots
  • Seared Scallops & Walnut-Thyme Breadcrumbs with Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts & Pear
  • Butternut Squash & Spinach Risotto with Fried Sage & Walnuts
  • Four Cheese & Truffle Honey Flatbread with Mushrooms & Kale
  • Truffle & Parmesan Knots with Chives
  • Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Walnuts, Sage & Brown Butter
  • Flourless Chocolate Cake with Candied Pumpkin Seeds & Whipped Cream

The Thanksgiving Feast is available for delivery the weeks of November 8, November 15 and November 22. Blue Apron’s Premium, vegetarian and Add-on Thanksgiving-inspired recipes are available for delivery Thanksgiving week. All options can be ordered through the mobile app and website.

To complete the meal, Blue Apron is also offering Thanksgiving wine bundles, designed to pair perfectly with each recipe. The bundles feature classic varietals from full-bodied whites to decadent reds. Available on the Blue Apron Market, wines can be purchased in bundles of three and six in both 500ml and 750ml size bottles.

To learn more about the offering, visit cook.ba%2Fthanksgiving.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

All wine orders are shipped and sold by Blue Apron Wine, Napa, California.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005499r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005499/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment