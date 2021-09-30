Semtech Technology Integrated Into Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that GTI will showcase a new “Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System” utilizing the LoRaWAN® standard at the 2021+AGA+Operations+Conference+%26amp%3B+Exhibition taking place Oct. 4-7, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. The wireless solution is comprised of a Remote Methane Detector (RMD), as well as a smart valve and smart meter running on LoRaWAN. Through employing LoRaWAN connectivity, once methane is detected, the valve and meter are shut off all in real time, preventing a possible gas-related incident.

“The firsthand demonstration of the new safety shutoff system at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition is ideal for gas utilities interested in deploying smart gas safety systems. We invite all to join us in learning more about how IoT-enabled solutions can prevent gas incidents,” said Dennis Jarnecke, R&D director, GTI.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas use has grown significantly in the U.S., rising+by+77%25 over the last three decades. The comprehensive gas safety system is developed by GTI with funding from Operations Technology Development (OTD) and the California Energy Commission, and utilizes LoRaWAN connectivity to provide real-time methane detection, shutting off the valve and meter immediately. And as gas usage continues to rise, gas safety systems such as the one GTI is demonstrating could be utilized to stop methane-related incidents, protecting building owners and/or occupants from potential harm.

“The gas utility industry is an important segment, and GTI provides critical insight that allows us to deliver solutions that meet the industry’s needs,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The total cost of ownership for deploying a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) combined with the ability of LoRaWAN to coexist and complement existing utility networks, is a win-win for both the gas utility and rate payer.”

To register to attend the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition to view the gas safety system demonstration, please visit here.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa+site.

About GTI

GTI is a leading research%2C+development and training organization that has been addressing global energy and environmental challenges by developing technology-based solutions for consumers, industry and government for 80 years.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

