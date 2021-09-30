Moderna to Invest in New Science Center in Cambridge, MA

Moderna%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it is investing in a new science center, known as the Moderna Science Center, at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts to create a purpose-built space to support the Company’s next chapter of discovery.

“We have been located in Massachusetts since our founding more than 10 years ago and are proud to be based here. As we advance our mRNA platform and science, our new science center will integrate digital-first scientific research and development labs along with space for innovation and co-creation with our people and our partners around the world,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our commitment to sustainability and accessibility requires us to think differently about space. Even as we grow, we are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint. We will continue to invest in the local economy, work with state and community partners, and leverage the incredible innovation to attract and grow the best talent from the Massachusetts life sciences sector as we work to deliver on the promise of mRNA science.”

The environmentally sustainable, digitally enabled 462,000 square foot Moderna Science Center is being built to support Moderna’s growth as the Company continues to advance its pipeline of mRNA medicines. The new site will include custom spaces for leading-edge research and development. The building will integrate scientific and non-scientific spaces to maximize collaboration and provoke disruptive innovation. Construction at the location has begun and the Company expects to begin a phased move-in process in 2023.

Moderna has selected long-time partner Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), a leading creator of life science real estate cluster ecosystems, to develop, construct and operate its new headquarters on the Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square campus. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL), a global commercial real estate services company, represented Moderna in the search for its sustainable, innovative science center.

As part of Moderna’s commitment+to+sustainability, the high-performance building is targeting LEED Platinum Core & Shell and LEED Zero Energy certifications and is designed to be the most sustainable commercial lab building in Cambridge. To achieve this, the building will include ultra-efficient systems and acoustical and light pollution mitigation measures.

Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has been based in the East Cambridge life sciences hub in Massachusetts. The Company opened its manufacturing facility in Norwood, Massachusetts in 2018 and recently announced an investment+and+expansion in Norwood, including a more than doubling of space to transform the facility from a production and lab space to an industrial technology center. Today, Moderna has 37 programs in development, including 22 in ongoing clinical studies.

Moderna was recently named number one on Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list and number three on the Axios/Harris 2021 Poll of Corporate Reputation Rankings. Additionally, in 2021, Moderna was ranked number one on Fast Company’s list of the world’s most+innovative+companies and was also named to TIME’s inaugural list of the TIME100 Most+Influential+Companies. In 2020, Moderna was included in Science Magazine’s list of top employers for the sixth year in a row.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company’s investment in a new science center and the features of that facility, including its environmental footprint. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Moderna’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005549/en/