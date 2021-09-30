Logo
Verint Speakers: Driving Digital-First Strategies, Delivering Conversational AI for Personalized Customer Service and Leveraging AQM and WFM in Healthcare and Banking

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its schedule of October events where thought leaders will discuss digital-first engagement strategies and how to leverage artificial intelligence (AI), automated quality management (AQM) and workforce management (WFM) solutions to improve customer experience in banking and healthcare.

PanAgora Pharma CX Tech Summit
Online event
Oct. 6, 10:45 a.m. ET

Join Verint’s Megan Brown, vice president, cognitive solutions, Intelligent Self-Service, for this event titled, “A Smart Start: Pre-Built Intelligence to Drive Your Digital Transformation.” Although businesses and their brands are unique and dynamic, there is a unified patient voice that can drive digital engagement strategy. Attendees will learn how AI that listens and understands the patient can provide a smart start in addressing the Engagement Capacity Gap with real-time patient support.

Optimized Branch Staffing: Responding to Volatile Customer Demand
Banking Administration Institute (BAI)-sponsored online event
Oct. 13, 2 p.m. ET

Savvy leaders are using branch banking workforce management to act fast and develop new branch operating models that are tailored to the customers they serve. Attendees will learn how a modern, accurate, and fit-for-purpose solution with staffing scenarios and robust scheduling can help the planning and execution of the right branch network strategy. Verint’s Jackie Hudson, global vice president and general manager and one of the industry’s leading branch and workforce optimization professionals, and Robert Bitten, product manager, Verint Branch Workforce Management are among the presenters.

Automated Quality Management—Easing Work-from-Home Pain
Online event hosted by CRMXchange
Oct. 13, 1 p.m. ET

Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, and Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, senior director of content marketing, will discuss how AQM is helping companies manage today’s contact center workforce with a mix of in-office, work-from-home and hybrid agents. Attendees will learn how AQM is helping companies:

  • Improve the quality, efficiency, and compliance of interactions.
  • Deploy AI to measure and increase agent empathy.
  • Drive employee engagement and retention for at-home workers.

Conversational AI: The Future of Customer Service?
Online event
Oct. 13, 2 p.m. ET

There is no doubt that conversational AI has the potential to deliver far more personalized customer serviceat lower cost by combining historical data and natural language processing that continuously learns from interactions. The impact on customer loyalty and retention is enormous. Join Verint’s Jen Snell, vice president, product strategy and marketing, Intelligent Self-Service, and a panel of experts to find out what is possible with conversational AI today and how this technology will transform customer service.

Reduce Agent and Customer Effort
CRMXchange Roundtable
Oct. 21, 1 p.m. ET

Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, senior director of content marketing, joins the CRMXchange Roundtable to discuss how digital-first technologies like knowledge management and intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) can help reduce agent and customer efforts.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005192r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005192/en/

