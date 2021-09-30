Citrix® Among 2021's 100 Best Companies

Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) revealed its annual list of the 2021 100 Best Companies today, and Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) was among the companies that earned a spot.

“Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much responsibility throughout the pandemic, and our 100 Best Companies continue to offer support through their generous programs and benefits,” says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “These companies have made the needs of their employees a priority, and we celebrate their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture where this critical talent pool can thrive.”

The 2021 Seramount 100 Best Companies list is determined by a rigorous process in which applicants must respond to more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It also includes surveys of the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them.

Citrix completed the process and was named to the list based on its:

Focus on inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, backup childcare.

How it has supported employees throughout COVID-19.

“The best benefits programs support the whole person and provide for their financial, physical, intellectual, social, and environmental well-being,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix. “At Citrix, we continually think outside the traditional one-size-fits all box and provide malleable compensation and benefits packages that meet our employees where they are and address their unique needs, and we are pleased to be recognized by Seramount for our efforts.”

In addition to making the list of 100 Best Companies, Citrix was also ranked among the top 10 on Seramount’s 2021 Best Companies for Dads list. The recognitions are the latest in a series of workplace accolades Citrix has received, including:

Finalist for the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work in Central America and the Caribbean 2021

100 Best Places to Work in Central America and the Caribbean 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Forbes 2020 America’s Most Just Companies

Working Mother 2020 Best Companies for Dads

Disability Equality Index (DEI) 2020 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

2020 India Workplace Equality Index Gold Employer

To learn more about Citrix and the opportunities it provides for employees to innovate and grow, click here.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005047/en/