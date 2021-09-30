Heritage Global Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Heritage+Global+Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12 at 9:00 AM PT/12 noon ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation, and will be available throughout the day on both October 12 and 13 for one-on-one meetings.

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global commented, “LD Micro is well-known for their high-quality investor conferences, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to meet, in person, with current and potential shareholders in our Company.”

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM PT/12 noon ET

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12 to Thursday, October 14.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT to 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

