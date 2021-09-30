Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. ( NDAQ), today announced the appointment of Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors. Townes-Whitley is the former President of U.S. Regulated Industries at Microsoft where she led the company’s sales strategy, execution, and P&L across a $16 billion portfolio of U.S. Financial Services & Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Federal, State & Local Government and Education industries.

Townes-Whitley’s appointment is effective immediately and expands the Board to 11 directors. She will be a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

“Toni’s extensive technology industry leadership – particularly in driving digital transformation for a diverse range of clients at Microsoft – will make an immediate contribution to the Board,” said Michael R. Splinter, Chairman, Nasdaq. “We look forward to welcoming Toni to the Board as we advance Nasdaq’s strategic direction to maximize opportunities as a technology and data analytics provider.”

“My passion for leveraging technology to create positive change seamlessly aligns with Nasdaq’s purpose-driven mission,” said Toni Townes-Whitley. “I am honored to join Nasdaq’s Board and work with the management team as they advance the Company’s unique and innovative position to build safe, strong markets that can advance inclusive growth and prosperity for all.”

Prior to joining Microsoft in 2015, Townes-Whitley served as President of CGI Federal, the IT and business consulting services firm, and held several management roles at Unisys Corporation. Townes-Whitley also serves on the boards of the PNC Financial Services Group, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Partnership for Public Service, the Princeton University Faith, Work & Ethics Initiative, and United Way Worldwide. She received a bachelor’s degree in Public Policy and Economics from Princeton University.

For additional biographical information on Nasdaq’s Board of Directors, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/about/board-of-directors.

About

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts:

Marleen Geerlof
(347) 380-3520
[email protected]

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3289c234-f54b-4471-adf0-c5bb018283b1

-NDAQF-

ti?nf=ODMzNTAxOCM0NDMxNTQ4IzIwMTE0Nzg=
Nasdaq-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment