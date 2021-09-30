Logo
NVIDIA Partners With Electronic Arts to Bring Hit Games to GeForce NOW

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cloud Gaming Service Expands Reach of Popular Electronic Arts Franchises to Millions More Gamers on Underpowered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Mobile Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that Electronic Arts is bringing more of its hit games to the NVIDIA® GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming service, beginning with Battlefield™ 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge™ Catalyst, Unravel™ Two, Dragon Age™: Inquisition and Apex Legends™.

GeForce NOW membership has more than doubled in the last year, giving Electronic Arts access to more than 12 million gamers. Collectively, over 20 million hours of gameplay are streamed each month via GeForce NOW, from 30 data centers in more than 70 countries.

“GeForce NOW expands the reach of the GeForce PC gaming experience to reach millions of underserved gamers on new devices and in new regions,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business at NVIDIA. “It’s an opportunity for Electronic Arts to get some of their most beloved franchises into the hands of a rapidly growing global audience instantly.”

The Cloud Catalyst to EA’s Next Massive Audience
GeForce NOW allows Electronic Arts games to be played with legendary GeForce® performance by gamers who may not have a gaming PC— that includes more than 1 billion underpowered PCs and incompatible devices, like phones, tablets and Chromebooks. Nearly 80 percent of the devices that currently access GeForce NOW would not otherwise be capable of playing the latest PC games.

GeForce NOW is connected to the most popular game stores — including Steam and Epic Games Store — a win-win for developers and gamers. No additional development work or porting is required of developers, while gamers get access to hit titles from their library without having to purchase the games again, or having to deal with hefty downloads, patches and updates. Electronic Arts games can be added quickly to GeForce NOW through regular “GFN Thursday” releases.

Stream It Now
Five games from some of Electronic Arts’ most popular franchises are available on GeForce NOW, starting today. Members can stream Battlefield 1 Revolution to experience immersive untold stories of World War I; become a heroic leader and restore order against agents of chaos in Dragon Age: Inquisition; solve puzzles with the family-friendly Unravel Two; or dive into a fast-paced, free-running adventure with Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.

These additions from Electronic Arts join one of the most-played games on GeForce NOW, Apex Legends. The high-speed hero shooter has already been streamed by more than 1 million members.

Global Availability
The initial set of Electronic Arts games is streaming today in more than 70 countries, including through the GeForce NOW Alliance network — a partnership of operators using NVIDIA RTX™ Servers and NVIDIA cloud-gaming software to expand and provide the GeForce NOW cloud gaming experience globally.

Alliance partners in Russia, Turkey, Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia were recently joined by new regional operators in Australia, Singapore, Brazil and select other South American countries.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s ( NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Jordan Dodge
Director, PR & Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
+1-408-506-6849
[email protected]

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of our products and services, including NVIDIA GeForce NOW; GeForce NOW expanding the reach of Electronic Arts franchises and the GeForce PC gaming experience to millions more gamers; Electronic Arts having the opportunity to get their franchises into the hands of a rapidly growing global audience instantly; and the availability of games on GeForce NOW, including games from some of Electronic Arts’ most popular franchises are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce NOW, GFN and NVIDIA RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Battlefield, Mirror’s Edge, Unravel, Dragon Age, Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50c35c44-04d9-41fa-b336-1fdab2c7041f

