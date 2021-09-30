Logo
Katapult Announces its Lease-Purchase Solution, an Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Katapult’s customers and retail partners can now benefit from a more streamlined integration of its lease-to-own solution

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult today announced that it has launched its eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase solution through an integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, a fast path to unified commerce. Now retailers can deliver unified experiences for their customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Katapult’s integration empowers retailers to achieve incremental growth via a new customer segment. Katapult’s technology integrates with online platforms to retailers across several industries and funding is quick so retailers can spend their energy focused on attracting new customers and growing, while consumers get an enhanced checkout experience.

Katapult’s lease-purchase solution provides consumers with no credit or developing credit a way to access our retail partners’ durable goods products and obtain what they need when they need it. Retail partners who have implemented Katapult’s solutions have seen an expanded customer base, increased transactions, and improved customer loyalty. With access to Commerce Cloud, retailers will experience a streamlined integration process, allowing them to offer a lease-purchase checkout option through Katapult.

Comments on the News
“Integrating with Salesforce Commerce Cloud continues Katapult’s goal of providing point-of-sale solutions that retailers can easily integrate and offer options to the often-underserved evolving credit customer segment,” said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud
The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty, and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

ABOUT KATAPULT

Katapult ( KPLT) is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success. To keep up with recent announcements, visit Katapult's News page. To learn more about Katapult, click here.

Media Contact:
Kristen Shea
Katapult Group, Inc.
929-367-8993
[email protected]


