Celsion to Present at Three Investment Conferences in October

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation ( CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that management will present at the following investment conferences in October:



Chardan’s 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., Celsion’s chief scientific officer, will participate in a presentation and fireside chat on October 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings on October 4 and 5, and investors should contact their Chardan representative to arrange a virtual meeting.

Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., Celsion’s chief scientific officer, will participate in a presentation and fireside chat on October 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings on October 4 and 5, and investors should contact their Chardan representative to arrange a virtual meeting. LD Micro Main Event. Jeffrey W. Church, chief financial officer, will present virtually at 9:00 a.m. ET on October 12, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Conference. Mr. Tardugno will participate in an oncology focused panel discussion moderated by James Molloy on October 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Live and archived webcasts of these presentations will be available here.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com .

CONTACTS:

Celsion Corporation

Jeffrey W. Church

Executive Vice President and CFO

609-482-2455

[email protected]

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

[email protected]

# # #