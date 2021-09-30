Logo
High Wire Networks Launches Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch Powered by Airgap

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Overwatch Managed Security Enables MSP Partners to Help Businesses Contain the Escalating Damage from Ransomware Attacks

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc.’s (the “Company” or "High Wire") ( SGSI) and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, today introduced Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch, powered by Airgap, provider of the industry’s first agentless Ransomware Kill Switch™. The solution enables High Wire’s managed service provider (MSP) partners to provide their business clients with unprecedented protection from the growing threat of ransomware attacks by reducing mean time to detection and resolution.

With one click, our 24/7 security analysts can activate Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch to lock down a business network, blocking network access to connected devices and limiting the spread of ransomware across networks – from corporate campuses to home or remote workspaces. Uniquely, the solution requires no agents or clients nor any upgrades or integrations to a business’ network.

“The Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch is the one of the best weapons in the fight against ransomware on the market today,” said David Barton, CTO at High Wire Networks. “Our Overwatch security analysts are monitoring customer networks 24/7 for fast detection, response and remediation. Now, they can leverage Airgap’s technology to isolate a potential threat so it can’t move laterally between devices or locations, containing the damage.”

Ransomware damages worldwide in 2021 are projected to be $20 billion, or 57 times more, than they were in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. The research firm says that number will grow to $265 billion by 2031, with a new attack every 2 seconds.

Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch is suited for any business, but particularly those in highly targeted and vulnerable industrial verticals, such as:

  • Biomedical manufacturing
  • Electronic manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Operational Technologies

“Business of all sizes and verticals, especially those in industrial sectors, are under constant threat of ransomware attacks and the costly aftermath,” said Ritesh Agrawal, CEO of Airgap Networks. “We’re excited to partner with cybersecurity experts at High Wire Networks to help stop cyberthreats in their tracks with an affordable managed solution.”

Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch is available to businesses through High Wire Networks’ Authorized Sales Partners as a subscription service with options for fully managed, self-managed or as-needed professional services for setup and onboarding.

In a fully managed deployment, High Wire Networks will configure, monitor, manage, and respond to threats in real-time by leveraging Airgap’s patent-pending technology along with High Wire’s Overwatch 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC).

To learn more about High Wire Networks’ Overwatch Partner Program, visit https://www.highwirenetworks.com/overwatch, call 630-635-8477 or email
[email protected].

About Airgap
Airgap provides the agentless Anti-Ransomware platform to stop the spread of malware in enterprise networks. Our industry’s first Ransomware Kill Switch™ locks down your most critical network assets at the first indication of compromise with complete control and policy enforcement over the device-to-device and device-to-application communication. For more information, contact [email protected].

About High Wire Networks
For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Investor Relations
High Wire Networks Inc.
http://www.highwirenetworks.com/investors

Media Contact:
Susanna Song
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
High Wire Networks
630-635-6717
[email protected]

