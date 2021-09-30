Ramada by Wyndham Taps Grammy-Nominated Musician and Le Cordon Bleu-Trained Chef Kelis to Host New Video Series Highlighting North America's Culinary Gems

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramada® by Wyndham , one of the most recognized hotel brands in the world with more than 800 hotels across over 60 countries, today launched "Sample the World® with Ramada," a new digital video series designed to take travelers on a globally-inspired culinary journey across North America. Hosted by Grammy-nominated musician and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, Kelis, the series spotlights a diverse array of restaurants celebrated for both their culture and their cuisine.

At a time when so many with a love for international travel have had to temporarily put their plans on hold, Sample the World with Ramada aims to help fulfill travelers' global appetites by connecting them with flavorful foods and rich new experiences closer to home. In the series, travelers go behind-the-scenes with owners and chefs at top restaurants to uncover their unique stories and discover the dishes that have kept their guests coming back again and again.

"My love for authentic flavors drives me in the kitchen and of course in my travels, which is why I love this campaign – it's all about connecting travelers to the world through one of the greatest joys in life – food," said Kelis. "The series is inspired by the amazing chefs and restaurant owners who are cooking up flavors of different cultures in their local communities."

Ramada's new video series debuts today at www.ramada.com/sampletheworld and offers a look at five distinct restaurants, each in a different foodie destination, that are ready and waiting to be experienced when staying at a nearby Ramada hotel. From edgy and modern Indian at Bibi Ji in Santa Barbara, Calif. to classic Jamaican comfort food at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen in Minneapolis, Minn., travelers get a first-hand look at what makes each restaurant a must-try and from there, can easily plan a visit by booking a stay at their preferred Ramada hotel. Additional restaurants are slated to be featured in the coming weeks.

"As travelers dream about one day returning to their favorite trips abroad, we want to let them know they can still discover the flavors of amazing global destinations, right here at home, when they stay with Ramada," said Stephanie Kendrick, brand leader, Ramada by Wyndham. "Sample the World not only celebrates the rich culinary treasures around North America but serves to help our guests unlock a taste of world class cities coast-to-coast."

To learn more about Sample the World with Ramada, or to book your next stay, visit www.ramada.com/sampletheworld. Have a restaurant you think Ramada should highlight next? Share it with us on social media using #SampleTheWorld.

About Ramada by Wyndham

With more than 800 hotels, global travelers are bound to find Ramada by Wyndham, one of the world's most recognized hotel brands, wherever their travels take them. Guests choose Ramada to not only sample the world around them but for the brand's passionate team members and full-service hospitality as well as functional meeting space, comfortable guest rooms, free Wi-Fi, and casual dining options. Visit www.ramada.com for more information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram . For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

