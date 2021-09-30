PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Little Rock, Ark.-based Alpha Surety & Insurance Brokerage, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002, Alpha Surety focuses primarily on selling direct and wholesale commercial surety bonds in key industry sectors, including money transmitters, cryptocurrency, professional employer organizations, debt managers, mortgage/finance lenders, fundraisers and others. The team serves clients throughout the United States, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alpha Surety will continue to operate from its current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher Affinity.

"The Alpha Surety team expands our market expertise and product offerings in the Surety space," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome them to our growing team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP - Investor Relations VP- Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-4009/ [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-alpha-surety--insurance-brokerage-llc-301388743.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.