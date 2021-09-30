Logo
Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Upcoming Data Presentations at Scientific Conferences in October 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform, today announced two poster presentations at upcoming scientific conferences scheduled to take place in October 2021. These presentations include an abstract being presented by the Phio team at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which is being held from October 7-10, 2021; and a poster presentation of data from a study using INTASYL by the Company's collaborators at Helmholtz Zentrum München (HMGU) at the 8th Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (ITOC8), which is being held from Oct. 8–9, 2021.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786567/Phio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Details are as follows:

Event: AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Title: Targeting BRD4 in T cells with self-delivering RNAi PH-894 for immunotherapy
Authors: Melissa Maxwell, et al.
Date: October 7-10, 2021

An archived version of the Phio presentation will be made available on the "Investors – Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website (click here).

Event: 8th Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (ITOC8)
Title: Targeting Diaclyglycerol Kinase alpha and zeta by self-delivering RNAi to optimize T lymphocytes for adoptive therapy of solid tumors
Authors: Anna Herbstritt, et al.
Abstract Number: P01.03
Date: October 8-9, 2021

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "indicates," "plans," "expects," "suggests," "may," "would," "should," "potential," "designed to," "will," "ongoing," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "predict," "could" and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact to our business and operations by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the development of our product candidates, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE23989&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phio-pharmaceuticals-announces-two-upcoming-data-presentations-at-scientific-conferences-in-october-2021-301388339.html

SOURCE Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

