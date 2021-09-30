Shanghai Electric to Unveil Solutions for Smart Energy and Intelligent Manufacturing at Expo 2020 Dubai

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Shanghai Electric to Unveil Solutions for Smart Energy and Intelligent Manufacturing at Expo 2020 Dubai

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK) announced that the Company is to unveil an array of innovations in the smart energy and intelligent manufacturing space to the global visitors at the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai starting on October 1.

Attending as an official partner of the China pavilion, Shanghai Electric will take visitors on an immersive journey as they explore the achievements of the Chinese energy sector within a 4,636 square meter exhibition space

A spokesperson of Shanghai Electric said, "We are proud to participate in Dubai 2020 as one of the official partners of the China Pavilion. We look forward to celebrating the latest scientific achievements that mark the making of a new era for humankind and the ground-breaking technological inventions leading us toward a greener future. Shanghai Electric wishes to show the world our prowess in new energy and our innovations born through global partnerships."

On a giant naked-eye 3D screen in the "Communication and Connection" exhibition, Shanghai Electric will display China's vision of a low-carbon future by demonstrating its effort to build the world's largest solar energy plant in Dubai, alongside technological milestones and roadmaps in wind power, hydrogen energy, energy storage, green transportation and industrial Internet.

The exhibition's theme reflects Shanghai Electric's unswerving focus on its core business areas, including smart energy and intelligent manufacturing, while implementing "technological advancement to achieve business transformation and upgrading".

Shanghai Electric seeks to partnerships with global industry leaders and innovators to accelerate human progress and sustainable development, creating more open and mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

On Shanghai Electric Day held in December, Shanghai Electric will promote cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other countries by demonstrating its new energy solutions in the wind, solar and energy storage - showing the companies "Belt and Road" (BRI) achievements and its progress towards China's carbon reduction targets.

Over the past years, Shanghai Electric has spearheaded several mega-scale projects along the BRI to bolster the development of the energy sector. Chief among them is the Dubai Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project, the world's largest solar thermal photovoltaic plant, expected to provide clean power to more than 270,000 residents in Dubai and reduce about 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions every year once completed. Meanwhile, Shanghai Electric has established closer cooperation with its global partners through BRI, promoting economic development and inter-regional connectivity and offering advanced technologies and rich project experience to other countries.

World Expos are the global fests that highlight scientific, technological, economic and social progress. As the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the Dubai Expo 2020, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", aims to drive inspiration, innovation and collaboration to create a better future. Originally scheduled to kick off on October 20, 2020, Dubai Expo is reopening its door to nearly 200 nations and 25 million visitors on October 1, 2021, after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Themed 'Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind — Innovation and Opportunity', the China pavilion, named 'The Light of China', is one of the largest exhibition buildings in the Dubai Expo 2020, with the design language symbolizing hope and a bright future as a showcase for China's rich cultural heritage and longstanding history. Visitors can also access the China Pavilion and Shanghai Electric Exhibition Area online through the "China Pavilion on Cloud".

Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN24637&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-electric-to-unveil-solutions-for-smart-energy-and-intelligent-manufacturing-at-expo-2020-dubai-301388813.html

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN24637&Transmission_Id=202109300809PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN24637&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment