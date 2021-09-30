Micro Focus Unveils New Compliance Archiving and Supervision SaaS Product Optimized for Mid-Sized Organizations

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) (NYSE: MFGP) today announced Digital Safe Foundations, a cloud-native and social collaboration-optimized archiving and supervision solution designed specifically for mid-market organizations operating under strict regulatory compliance protocols.

With Digital Safe Foundations, organizations in the financial services, banking, and insurance industries, as well as federal government agencies, can now deploy a high-performance compliance archiving and supervision solution that delivers the capabilities to minimize compliance risk, simplify IT operations, and focus internal resources on core-business innovation and competitive differentiation. The Micro Focus Digital Safe Foundations solution helps customers address the potential risk of employees using social collaboration tools improperly. The associated costs can include intellectual property loss, regulatory agency fines and penalties, litigation, reputational damage, and much worse. Furthering the risk, communications and content shared via such platforms— including both social media and collaboration tools – are significantly more diverse and complex than email, and thus more challenging to monitor.

"Mid-Sized organizations across highly regulated industries have long needed to choose between compliance archiving and supervision solutions that lack the innovation and capabilities to meet today's compliance requirements, or breaking the budget trying to find a suitable solution," said Scott Richards, General Manager, Information Management & Governance at Micro Focus. "To address this immense gap in the market, Micro Focus now offers Digital Safe Foundations, a cloud-native compliance solution that was specially designed to support the strategic needs of specialized enterprises and government agencies through a secure and compliant multichannel archiving system."

Digital Safe Foundations delivers the benefits of integrated functionality across all modules and archives all business communication, social collaboration, and email platform content among others, into one unified, compliant archive content store. The release of Micro Focus Digital Safe Foundation capabilities includes a range of other innovations:

Managed Service – Fully managed cloud archiving service that actively monitors and optimizes your information governance solution to ensure regulatory compliance.

– Fully managed cloud archiving service that actively monitors and optimizes your information governance solution to ensure regulatory compliance. Social Collaboration Compliance – Social collaboration communication supervision, data surveillance, query, and review violations.

– Social collaboration communication supervision, data surveillance, query, and review violations. Data Insights and Advanced AI – Data visualizations, trends, and compliance audit capabilities for data governance, regulatory compliance, and legal case management.

– Data visualizations, trends, and compliance audit capabilities for data governance, regulatory compliance, and legal case management. Powerful Precise Search – Streamlined capture and unification of social collaboration data and email for cross-channel detection of regulatory compliance issues.

Micro Focus' Compliance Archiving and Supervision solution supports highly regulated industries and furthers the Micro Focus commitment to helping the market manage compliance, regulatory, privacy and reputational risks across global financial services, banking, and insurance industries.

Micro Focus Digital Safe Foundations is now available to customers worldwide.

Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

