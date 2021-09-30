Micro Focus Unveils New Compliance Archiving and Supervision SaaS Product Optimized for Mid-Sized Organizations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Micro Focus Unveils New Compliance Archiving and Supervision SaaS Product Optimized for Mid-Sized Organizations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital Safe Foundations is s a Cloud-Native Archiving and Supervision Solution for Organizations Operating Under Strict Regulatory Oversight

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) (NYSE: MFGP) today announced Digital Safe Foundations, a cloud-native and social collaboration-optimized archiving and supervision solution designed specifically for mid-market organizations operating under strict regulatory compliance protocols.

Micro_Focus_Logo.jpg

With Digital Safe Foundations, organizations in the financial services, banking, and insurance industries, as well as federal government agencies, can now deploy a high-performance compliance archiving and supervision solution that delivers the capabilities to minimize compliance risk, simplify IT operations, and focus internal resources on core-business innovation and competitive differentiation. The Micro Focus Digital Safe Foundations solution helps customers address the potential risk of employees using social collaboration tools improperly. The associated costs can include intellectual property loss, regulatory agency fines and penalties, litigation, reputational damage, and much worse. Furthering the risk, communications and content shared via such platforms— including both social media and collaboration tools – are significantly more diverse and complex than email, and thus more challenging to monitor.

"Mid-Sized organizations across highly regulated industries have long needed to choose between compliance archiving and supervision solutions that lack the innovation and capabilities to meet today's compliance requirements, or breaking the budget trying to find a suitable solution," said Scott Richards, General Manager, Information Management & Governance at Micro Focus. "To address this immense gap in the market, Micro Focus now offers Digital Safe Foundations, a cloud-native compliance solution that was specially designed to support the strategic needs of specialized enterprises and government agencies through a secure and compliant multichannel archiving system."

Digital Safe Foundations delivers the benefits of integrated functionality across all modules and archives all business communication, social collaboration, and email platform content among others, into one unified, compliant archive content store. The release of Micro Focus Digital Safe Foundation capabilities includes a range of other innovations:

  • Managed Service – Fully managed cloud archiving service that actively monitors and optimizes your information governance solution to ensure regulatory compliance.
  • Social Collaboration Compliance – Social collaboration communication supervision, data surveillance, query, and review violations.
  • Data Insights and Advanced AI – Data visualizations, trends, and compliance audit capabilities for data governance, regulatory compliance, and legal case management.
  • Powerful Precise Search – Streamlined capture and unification of social collaboration data and email for cross-channel detection of regulatory compliance issues.

Micro Focus' Compliance Archiving and Supervision solution supports highly regulated industries and furthers the Micro Focus commitment to helping the market manage compliance, regulatory, privacy and reputational risks across global financial services, banking, and insurance industries.

More Information
Micro Focus Digital Safe Foundations is now available to customers worldwide.
Join Micro Focus on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusIMG on Twitter.

About Micro Focus
Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

CONTACT: Lauren Warble, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA24593&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-focus-unveils-new-compliance-archiving-and-supervision-saas-product-optimized-for-mid-sized-organizations-301388551.html

SOURCE Micro Focus

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA24593&Transmission_Id=202109300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA24593&DateId=20210930
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment