ARCA Recycling, a Subsidiary of JanOne Inc., Opens New Pennsauken, NJ, Recycling Center, Launches New Recycling Programs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA Recycling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN), opened a new appliance recycling center last month in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The center will process appliances collected through new programs with multiple electric utilities in the state.

ARCA_Recycling_Logo.jpg

These new programs, launched in the second and third quarters of 2021, are the result of multi-year contracts signed by ARCA Recycling to provide appliance recycling services as a part of utility energy efficiency programs. The new programs will result in approximately 17,000 refrigerator and freezers recycled annually, keeping over 800 tons of metal, glass and plastic out of landfills and reducing emissions of ozone-depleting substances found in refrigerants and foam insulation.

The Pennsauken recycling center will support U.S. EPA Responsible Appliance Disposal (RAD) compliant appliance recycling processes designed to ensure that all appliances are fully de-manufactured, stripped of hazardous materials, and disposed of in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

ARCA Recycling is the largest implementer of appliance recycling programs in North America, with over 90 utility-sponsored programs in operation. To learn more about ARCA Recycling's capabilities around appliance recycling, income-qualified appliance replacement, and direct install programs, please contact the company's business development team at [email protected].

Contact:

Laura Berendts

Director of Marketing

ARCA Recycling, Inc.

Tel: 952-930-9000

Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA24017&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arca-recycling-a-subsidiary-of-janone-inc-opens-new-pennsauken-nj-recycling-center-launches-new-recycling-programs-301388788.html

SOURCE ARCA Recycling, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA24017&Transmission_Id=202109300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA24017&DateId=20210930
