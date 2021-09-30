Schwab Retirement Plan Services Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Satisfaction Study

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Schwab Retirement Plan Services Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Satisfaction Study

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. has earned the highest ranking in overall satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Satisfaction Study. Charles Schwab also ranked highest in the large plan segment in the J.D. Power 2020 (tie) and 2019 U.S. Retirement Plan Participant Satisfaction Studies and the 2018 U.S. Group Retirement Satisfaction Study.

“Earning a top ranking in each of the past four years demonstrates the value of our ‘through clients’ eyes’ strategy and our strong commitment to serving employers and their employees,” said Brian Bender, head of Schwab Retirement Plan Services. “This year’s ranking is especially meaningful knowing so many individuals have been working remotely during the past 18 months and relying heavily on digital channels to engage with us. It’s gratifying to see that our ongoing investment in digital solutions is effectively supporting the plan participants we serve.”

With an overall satisfaction score of 725, Schwab Retirement Plan Services had the highest score among 17 providers in the study, scored 22 points higher than the second ranked provider and scored 50 points above the industry average.

In addition to the highest overall satisfaction score, Schwab Retirement Plan Services also had the highest score in each of the study factors contributing to overall satisfaction, including:

  • Navigation
  • Visual Appeal
  • Speed
  • Information/Content (including Account Overview, Logging In, Account Management and Reviewing Investment Performance)

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Outcomes are not guaranteed.

Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. received the highest numerical score in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Satisfaction Study. Charles Schwab also received the highest numerical score in the Large Plan segment in the J.D. Power 2020 (tie) and 2019 U.S. Retirement Plan Participant Satisfaction Studies and the 2018 U.S. Group Retirement Satisfaction Study of participants’ satisfaction with their retirement plan provider. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com/awards. “Charles Schwab” refers to Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. for purposes of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 awards.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides services to retirement and other benefit plans and participants through its separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries: Charles Schwab Bank, SSB; Charles Schwab Trust Bank; Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.; and Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. Trust, custody, and deposit products and services are available through Charles Schwab Bank, SSB and Charles Schwab Trust Bank, Members of FDIC. Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. is not a fiduciary to retirement plans or participants and only provides recordkeeping and related services.

Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

©2021 Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. All rights reserved.

(0921-109H)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005085r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005085/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment