Velo3D Debuts on the New York Stock Exchange Under "VLD" Ticker Following Merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation

Velo3D, Inc. (the “Company” or “Velo3D”) (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, has announced shares of its common stock have begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “VLD” following its merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (“JAWS Spitfire”). The combined company will now operate as Velo3D and will be led by CEO and Founder Benny+Buller. The merger provides Velo3D with a total of $274 million in capital to fuel the company’s next stage of growth.

“Becoming a public company is a significant milestone for Velo3D, however, this is merely a means to help us with what our team aims to accomplish,” said Benny Buller, CEO and Founder at Velo3D. “Velo3D’s end-to-end additive manufacturing solution is redefining what’s possible for the production of mission-critical metal parts. We will continue to push the limits of additive manufacturing technology so our customers can innovate without compromise. I would like to thank the entire Velo3D team for making all of this possible.”

Since its production launch in the fourth quarter of 2018, Velo3D’s revenue grew from $2 million in 2018 to $19 million in 2020. The company’s Sapphire® XC system, which will begin shipping in Q4 2021, has a backlog of orders and pre-orders exceeding $80 million.

Velo3D’s end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions are utilized by some of the most innovative companies in the world, including SpaceX, Honeywell, Boom+Supersonic, Chromalloy, and Lam+Research. These customers use Velo3D’s technology to transform their manufacturing processes by reducing complex products down to single parts with better performance and less overall weight. Mission-critical parts can also be produced at a fraction of the time and cost of legacy manufacturing approaches.

Velo3D will be ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on October 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET to celebrate its debut as a publicly-traded company. A livestream of the event will be broadcast live on+NYSE%26rsquo%3Bs+website. Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via NYSE’s YouTube and Facebook pages and Twitter @NYSE and @VELO3DMetal.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow™ print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure™ quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion™ manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire® system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+for+2021. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

