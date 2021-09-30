West Elm Kids Debuts a Collection Inspired by Netflix's New Ada Twist, Scientist Series

Global design company West+Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announces they will bring the upcoming Netflix series, Ada Twist, Scientist to life through an exclusive West+Elm+Kids collection. With a shared passion for diversity, innovation and originality, West Elm Kids’ Ada Twist, Scientist collection, inspired by the Netflix series, introduces a 11-piece assortment that invites kids to explore their creativity at home. The collection is available for pre-order at WestElm.com%2FAdaTwist starting today.

West Elm Kids is the only destination for parents and kids to discover Ada Twist, Scientist inspired home products following the premiere of the Netflix series this Fall. “We are thrilled to be Netflix’s home design partner and retailer for the debut of its Ada Twist, Scientist children’s series,” said Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Design for West Elm. “The West Elm Kids’ collection honors the beloved Ada Twist, Scientist character by capturing the wonder and magic of her imagination in an original and modern West Elm Kids collection that inspires creativity and celebrates a child’s self expression.”

The series which launched on Netflix this week follows the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what... It's about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

West Elm Kids’ Ada Twist, Scientist collection brings to life a gender-neutral assortment, for ages 2-6, and is rooted in West Elm’s Good Design approach, sourcing sustainable materials and making ethical manufacturing decisions that are good for kids, good for the planet, and good for the home. The assortment is playful and nods to characters, motifs and tools seen throughout the Netflix series and features 11 Ada Twist, science-inspired pieces for kids’ rooms including a West Elm Kids Ada Twist shaped pillow ($39), lap desk ($99), desk caddy ($39), molecule shaped lamp ($129) and more.

This collection marks the first collaboration between Netflix and West Elm Kids to introduce an assortment of children’s products and solutions. For more information on the collection or to request images, please visit West Elm’s pressroom at press.westelm.com and follow the West Elm Kids Instagram handle %40WestElmKids. To view and pre-order items from the entire collection visit www.WestElm.com%2FAdaTwist. To view the Ada Twist, Scientist trailer visit here.

About West Elm

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer,and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

