West Elm Kids Debuts a Collection Inspired by Netflix's New Ada Twist, Scientist Series

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

West Elm Kids Debuts a Collection Inspired by Netflix's New Ada Twist, Scientist Series

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global design company West+Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announces they will bring the upcoming Netflix series, Ada Twist, Scientist to life through an exclusive West+Elm+Kids collection. With a shared passion for diversity, innovation and originality, West Elm Kids’ Ada Twist, Scientist collection, inspired by the Netflix series, introduces a 11-piece assortment that invites kids to explore their creativity at home. The collection is available for pre-order at WestElm.com%2FAdaTwist starting today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005285/en/

pl-ho21-kids-questioneers-bedroom-w-desk-ho21-main-072-horizontal-v1_%283%29.jpg

Netflix, Ada Twist, Scientist x West Elm Kids collection (Photo: Business Wire)

West Elm Kids is the only destination for parents and kids to discover Ada Twist, Scientist inspired home products following the premiere of the Netflix series this Fall. “We are thrilled to be Netflix’s home design partner and retailer for the debut of its Ada Twist, Scientist children’s series,” said Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Design for West Elm. “The West Elm Kids’ collection honors the beloved Ada Twist, Scientist character by capturing the wonder and magic of her imagination in an original and modern West Elm Kids collection that inspires creativity and celebrates a child’s self expression.”

The series which launched on Netflix this week follows the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what... It's about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

West Elm Kids’ Ada Twist, Scientist collection brings to life a gender-neutral assortment, for ages 2-6, and is rooted in West Elm’s Good Design approach, sourcing sustainable materials and making ethical manufacturing decisions that are good for kids, good for the planet, and good for the home. The assortment is playful and nods to characters, motifs and tools seen throughout the Netflix series and features 11 Ada Twist, science-inspired pieces for kids’ rooms including a West Elm Kids Ada Twist shaped pillow ($39), lap desk ($99), desk caddy ($39), molecule shaped lamp ($129) and more.

This collection marks the first collaboration between Netflix and West Elm Kids to introduce an assortment of children’s products and solutions. For more information on the collection or to request images, please visit West Elm’s pressroom at press.westelm.com and follow the West Elm Kids Instagram handle %40WestElmKids. To view and pre-order items from the entire collection visit www.WestElm.com%2FAdaTwist. To view the Ada Twist, Scientist trailer visit here.

About West Elm

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer,and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005285r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005285/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment