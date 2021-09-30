Logo
MeridianLink Congratulates Clients for Ranking on Prestigious Forbes 2021 Lists of America's Best-In-State Financial Institutions

Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to streamline loan decision making and origination, and credit reporting and background screening workflows, congratulates its bank and credit union clients for being named on the prestigious Forbes2021+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Banks+in+Each+State” and Forbes2021+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Credit+Unions+in+Each+State%26rdquo%3B lists. This marks another year when MeridianLink clients comprise a majority of the financial institutions recognized.

Forbes’ lists of America’s Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions spotlight a select group, featuring less than three percent of all 4,978 FDIC-insured banks and less than four percent of the 5,068 credit unions in the United States. MeridianLink clients have a significant presence on each list, making up over 40% of the banking and more than two-thirds of the credit union honorees.

“It’s heartening to see the efforts and accomplishments of our clients recognized, and we are very proud of their success,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “To be ranked among such a prestigious group is a commendable achievement, and we congratulate all on their well-deserved success.”

Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five sub-dimensions, including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. Financial institutions from every state are represented on both lists.

“Most of the financial institutions named have been working with us for years, and we appreciate that they choose to partner with us to better serve their members and customers,” said Tim Nguyen, chief strategy officer and co-founder of MeridianLink. “Our clients inspire us to create cutting-edge, industry trusted products and services, and we will continue to innovate and leverage technology to help our customers delight theirs.”

Nearly all the credit union and banking clients named by Forbes utilize one or more of MeridianLink’s unified platform of products, including MeridianLink Consumer, MeridianLink Mortgage, MeridianLink Portal, and MeridianLink Opening.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005170/en/

