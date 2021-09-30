NextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, detailed the capabilities of its vertical geolocation network, Pinnacle, at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), one of largest annual public safety conferences in the nation. Gillian Smith, VP of Marketing at NextNav, participated in a panel session discussing Z-axis, highlighting how NextNav – alongside Intrepid Networks – delivers precise vertical location information to power FirstNet Built with AT&T.

Smith emphasized the need for widespread adoption of Z-axis to better support first responders in carrying out their life-saving missions safely and effectively. The panel session, moderated by Jeff Johnson, CEO of Western Fire Chiefs, included panelists Amos Chalmers from FirstNet Built with AT&T, Britt Kane from Intrepid Networks, and Eddie Reyes from the Prince William County (Virginia) Office of Public Safety Communications.

“NextNav remains committed to supporting first responders with the life-saving geolocation information they need to safely and effectively respond to emergency situations,” said Smith. “Nationwide Z-axis deployment is of the utmost importance. Alongside our partners, AT&T/FirstNet Built with AT&T and Intrepid Networks, as well as public safety community champions, we’ll continue to lead the industry toward more widespread adoption of Z-axis and 3D geolocation solutions that help protect and save lives.”

NextNav Pinnacle delivers floor-level altitude measurements that exceed the FCC mandate for three meter accuracy across over 4,400 U.S. cities and towns. Pinnacle provides incident commanders and first responders with precise location and altitude intelligence, helping to maximize situational awareness and minimize response times to protect and save lives.

NextNav was recently selected by FirstNet, Built with AT&T to provide highly accurate altitude capabilities for first responders. Intrepid Networks also integrated NextNav into its Response for FirstNet® application to bring vertical location to first responders. Additionally, earlier this year, the company partnered with 3AM Innovations to bring Pinnacle’s precise vertical location into the patented Florian platform to improve first responder safety and incident response outcomes.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ( TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Contact

Chelsea Hoedl
LaunchSquad for NextNav
[email protected]

Whit Clay / Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
[email protected] / [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNTMxMCM0NDMyMjc0IzIyMTE0NjA=
NextNav.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment