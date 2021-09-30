Logo
AdvisorEngine Grows Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

AdvisorEngine Inc., the financial experience company and provider of industry-leading CRM and portfolio management technology, announced three new leadership hires: George Tamer (Head of Sales), Suleman Din (Advisor Intelligence Lead) and Christina Esfehani (Head of Product Marketing). These additions are an important step in the company’s plans to make 25 new hires over the next year, and follow Raj+Madan%26rsquo%3Bs+arrival+at+AdvisorEngine as CIO in July.

George Tamer joins as Head of Sales

Tamer is an expert on best practices in wealth management, having visited thousands of advisor offices over the last 25 years. He formerly worked at TD Ameritrade Institutional, where he led the sales and relationship management team, including practice management and technology consulting. His experience fits with AdvisorEngine’s goal of being a strategic partner to its clients, rather than simply serving as a vendor.

“George is well respected in the industry for his authority on practice management, advocacy for financial planning and advice on technology solutions,” said Rich Cancro, AdvisorEngine CEO. “He is a thoughtful leader dedicated to serving the investment advisor community, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I get energy from helping firms drive growth and operational excellence,” Tamer said. “I feel fortunate to join an organization that shares that passion. We have an amazing opportunity to help more advisors adopt a modern technology platform to grow and scale.”

Suleman Din joins as Advisor Intelligence Lead

AdvisorEngine is doubling down on its commitment to help its clients navigate a fast-changing wealth management landscape.

Din, formerly the financial technology editor at American Banker and Financial Planning, has joined as Advisor Intelligence Lead to guide AdvisorEngine’s thought leadership content program. In his role, Din will engage directly with wealth management practitioners to discuss pressing opportunities and challenges in the market.

At Financial Planning, Din launched INVEST Insights, the first vertical and newsletter dedicated to covering the evolution of digital wealth management, and helped establish the INVEST conference as the leading industry event focused on digital wealth management advice.

“In a noisy world, how do you find the most valuable information to help your business? That’s what I’m focused on: helping advisors go beyond the trends and drive success,” said Din. “I have admired the AdvisorEngine team for years, so it’s an honor to have this opportunity.”

Din’s community-building expertise will benefit AdvisorEngine clients as he delivers timely best practices across different event venues and formats. He will leverage audio, video and written thought leadership.

Christina Esfehani joins as Head of Product Marketing

As AdvisorEngine has grown its capabilities, the importance of articulating its value proposition has also grown.

Esfehani joins AdvisorEngine as Head of Product Marketing, bringing over 20 years of financial services marketing experience. She will sharpen how AdvisorEngine communicates its value to prospects, clients, colleagues and partners.

“AdvisorEngine has a driven team and a special platform,” said Esfehani. “I am excited to help more people connect with our vision and our capabilities.”

Connect with AdvisorEngine

Connect with the new joiners on LinkedIn: George+Tamer / Suleman+Din / Christina+Esfehani.

Review new hire opportunities on the company’s career+page.

About AdvisorEngine®

AdvisorEngine powers financial advice that is personal, scientific, and beautiful. The company’s technology is trusted by over 1,200 wealth management firms in the United States that manage $600 billion of assets.

Its wealth+management+platform uses smart automation to modernize the advisor experience (AX), the business operations experience (BX), and the client experience (CX). Modules include prospect engagement tools, paperless client onboarding, account aggregation, Junxure+CRM, goals-based financial planning tools, model portfolios tools, portfolio construction analytics, performance reporting, and fee billing.

The company is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, whose mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management, and technology solutions. Based in New York, NY, and Raleigh, NC, the AdvisorEngine team strives to fulfill six ideals through their work: camaraderie, clarity, curiosity, creativity, crushing it, and celebration. For more information, please visit advisorengine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions, and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005247r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005247/en/

