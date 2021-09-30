AdvisorEngine Grows Leadership Team

AdvisorEngine Inc., the financial experience company and provider of industry-leading CRM and portfolio management technology, announced three new leadership hires: George Tamer (Head of Sales), Suleman Din (Advisor Intelligence Lead) and Christina Esfehani (Head of Product Marketing). These additions are an important step in the company’s plans to make 25 new hires over the next year, and follow Raj+Madan%26rsquo%3Bs+arrival+at+AdvisorEngine as CIO in July.

George Tamer joins as Head of Sales

Tamer is an expert on best practices in wealth management, having visited thousands of advisor offices over the last 25 years. He formerly worked at TD Ameritrade Institutional, where he led the sales and relationship management team, including practice management and technology consulting. His experience fits with AdvisorEngine’s goal of being a strategic partner to its clients, rather than simply serving as a vendor.

“George is well respected in the industry for his authority on practice management, advocacy for financial planning and advice on technology solutions,” said Rich Cancro, AdvisorEngine CEO. “He is a thoughtful leader dedicated to serving the investment advisor community, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I get energy from helping firms drive growth and operational excellence,” Tamer said. “I feel fortunate to join an organization that shares that passion. We have an amazing opportunity to help more advisors adopt a modern technology platform to grow and scale.”

Suleman Din joins as Advisor Intelligence Lead

AdvisorEngine is doubling down on its commitment to help its clients navigate a fast-changing wealth management landscape.

Din, formerly the financial technology editor at American Banker and Financial Planning, has joined as Advisor Intelligence Lead to guide AdvisorEngine’s thought leadership content program. In his role, Din will engage directly with wealth management practitioners to discuss pressing opportunities and challenges in the market.

At Financial Planning, Din launched INVEST Insights, the first vertical and newsletter dedicated to covering the evolution of digital wealth management, and helped establish the INVEST conference as the leading industry event focused on digital wealth management advice.

“In a noisy world, how do you find the most valuable information to help your business? That’s what I’m focused on: helping advisors go beyond the trends and drive success,” said Din. “I have admired the AdvisorEngine team for years, so it’s an honor to have this opportunity.”

Din’s community-building expertise will benefit AdvisorEngine clients as he delivers timely best practices across different event venues and formats. He will leverage audio, video and written thought leadership.

Christina Esfehani joins as Head of Product Marketing

As AdvisorEngine has grown its capabilities, the importance of articulating its value proposition has also grown.

Esfehani joins AdvisorEngine as Head of Product Marketing, bringing over 20 years of financial services marketing experience. She will sharpen how AdvisorEngine communicates its value to prospects, clients, colleagues and partners.

“AdvisorEngine has a driven team and a special platform,” said Esfehani. “I am excited to help more people connect with our vision and our capabilities.”

