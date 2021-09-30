Check Writing. Online Banking. No Overdraft Fees. Regions Bank Launches 'Regions Now Checking' Account

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Check Writing. Online Banking. No Overdraft Fees. Regions Bank Launches 'Regions Now Checking' Account

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Regions+Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Regions Now CheckingSM, a checking account that combines the convenience of modern banking with no overdraft fees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005052/en/

Regions_Now_Checking.jpg

Regions Bank announced the launch of Regions Now Checking, a Bank On-certified account that combines the convenience of modern banking with no overdraft fees. (Photo: Business Wire)

The account meets the Cities+for+Financial+Empowerment+%28CFE%29+Fund%26rsquo%3Bs national standards for Bank+On certification.

Regions Now Checking complements Regions’ Now+Banking+suite+of+financial+solutions. With a low, flat $5 monthly fee, Regions Now Checking customers will not incur overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees. Regions Now Checking also offers features of a traditional checking account, such as check writing and mobile and online banking with bill pay and Zelle® – all in line with the Bank On National Account Standards. Further, Regions Now Checking accounts can be linked to other Regions accounts for overdraft protection with no overdraft protection transfer fees.

“We’re here to meet people where they are and help them get to where they want to be in terms of reaching their financial goals,” said Scott Peters, head of the Consumer Banking group for Regions Bank. “Regions Now Checking is a natural extension of our commitment to making banking easier by helping people manage and grow their finances through innovative and convenient options. This account also complements the financial wellness and budgeting tools available to everyone for free through+the+Regions+Next+Step%26reg%3B+program+and+Regions.com. Our teams work every day to connect people with customized financial insights and guidance, and we are excited to add Regions Now Checking to our comprehensive network of services and solutions.”

Bank On certification represents a focus on bringing banking solutions to the underbanked and ensuring everyone has access to a safe, affordable bank account. The CFE Fund supports financial empowerment strategies in communities across the country and works to improve the financial stability of low- and moderate-income households. This aligns with Regions’ focus on financial inclusivity and efforts to meet the financial needs of existing customers as well as people who are not yet served by the banking system.

“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to Regions Bank’s Regions Now Checking account,” said Jonathan Mintz, president and chief executive officer of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “This account offers consumers in the Southeast, Midwest and Texas who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product – this is especially important during COVID-19, as consumers need to access and manage their money both affordably and safely. Regions Bank’s offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them.”

In addition to Regions Now Checking, other advancements made by Regions in the last year include moving to an enhanced+time-order+posting+process. Through this process, Regions continues to apply each day’s available credits and deposits to accounts first – before debits, payments and withdrawals are processed – giving customers the highest available balance to cover the day’s payments or withdrawals. What’s new is a more real-time approach to processing debits, payments, transfers and withdrawals to better reflect the order in which those transactions were received by the bank.

Regions has also reduced the number of overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees customers can be charged on other account types each day. Further, the bank changed how+checks+are+processed+on+personal+accounts to show pending transactions sooner, and Regions improved+account+alerts to make it easier for customers to be aware of transactions and balances. Customers can set customized alerts, such as deposit and withdrawal alerts, to keep up with their transactions and balances.

Regions also enhanced+its+online+and+mobile+banking by using simpler language to describe pending transactions and providing expiration dates to indicate when funds on hold from a deposited check will be available. Customers now see a projected+available+balance+as+well, which is their estimated available balance after the next nightly posting.

Advancing financial wellness is a key priority for Regions Bank. In addition to the Regions Next Step program, for many years, Regions has supported a variety of financial education opportunities across the Southeast, the Midwest and Texas. This includes Regions’ growing financial support for Operation+HOPE+and+its+free+HOPE+Inside+counseling at various Regions branches and through community-based workshops. Regions also works with schools, colleges, universities and other organizations to connect people with free insights to help them build a secure financial future.

Customers interested in opening a Regions Now Checking account can learn more on regions.com, by visiting a Regions branch, or by dialing 1-800-REGIONS.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005052r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005052/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment