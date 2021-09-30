Mortgage Rates Jump Above Three Percent

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.01 percent.



“Mortgage rates rose across all loan types this week as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest point since June,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Many factors led to this increase, including the Federal Reserve communicating that it will taper its support of the capital markets, the broadening of inflation and emerging energy supply shortages which compound other labor and materials shortages.”

Khater continued, “We expect mortgage rates to continue to rise modestly which will likely have an impact on home prices, causing them to moderate slightly after increasing over the last year.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.01 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending September 30, 2021, up from last week when it averaged 2.88 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.88 percent.

averaged 3.01 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending September 30, 2021, up from last week when it averaged 2.88 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.88 percent. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.28 percent with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.15 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.36 percent.

averaged 2.28 percent with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.15 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.36 percent. 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.48 percent with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.43 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.90 percent.



The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions . Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

