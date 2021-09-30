Senstar Technologies Completes Name and Ticker Symbol Change

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Senstar Technologies Completes Name and Ticker Symbol Change

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ordinary shares will trade under Nasdaq ticker symbol "SNT"

PR Newswire

YEHUD, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021

YEHUD, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAGS), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, today announced that as of September 30, 2021 its ordinary shares will be traded under its new name: Senstar Technologies Ltd., following the name change from Magal Security Systems, Ltd.

In addition, the company also announced that its common stock will begin trading under ticker symbol "SNT" on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of the market on September 30, 2021.

Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar, commented, "Rebranding under the Senstar name conveys our strategic focus on operating as a pure technology-driven, product and solutions company. The Senstar name is widely recognized for innovative, reliable perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) and intelligent video management solutions (VMS) with advanced video analytics and access control. We are now singularly focused on business development initiatives that reinforces that brand reputation and prioritizes investment in leading-edge technology products to drive growth."

The Company implemented the name and ticker symbol change in conjunction with the divestiture of its Integrated Solutions Division as part of its strategic decision to focus primarily on the Company's product division. The divestiture was completed on June 30, 2021.

About Senstar

Senstar is a global leader in innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) and intelligent video management (VMS) with advanced video analytics and access control, offering a comprehensive suite of innovative, intelligent, integrated security technologies. Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated technologies that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. Senstar, which products are found in thousands of sites including critical infrastructure, logistics, corrections and energy, has been protecting high risk assets for more than 40 years. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the impact of the spread of the COVID19 virus and its effect on the Company's operations, the demand for Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

For more information:
Senstar Technologies Ltd.
Diane Hill
+972-3-539-1421
[email protected]
www.senstartechnologies.com

IR Contact:
Brett Maas
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
+1 -646 -536 -7331
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN24935&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senstar-technologies-completes-name-and-ticker-symbol-change-301388883.html

SOURCE Senstar Technologies (legal name: Magal Security Systems Ltd.)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN24935&Transmission_Id=202109300903PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN24935&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment