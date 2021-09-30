Boxlight MyStemKits Curriculum Successfully Implemented for Science

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the award-winning MyStemKits curriculum for middle school science students in Orlando, Florida.

MyStemKits is a collection of over 350 standards-aligned - NGSS and CCSS - lessons, activities, and design challenges developed for use with 3D printers, robotics systems, and portable sensors, including those in the Boxlight MimioSTEM suite of STEM products.

Meredith Williams, an 8th grade science teacher at Freedom Middle School (Orlando County Public Schools) implemented MyStemKits lessons, including 3D-printed manipulatives, to build on students’ critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills – essential skills for 21st century living and the workforce. Williams has also been selected as a Boxlight MimioMaster specializing in the use of MyStemKits curriculum for instruction.

Williams states, “(Using MyStemKits activities) sets the tone for the class and opens their minds to think outside the box."

For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005243/en/