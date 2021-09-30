BRIGHTCOVE PLAY 2021: THE MAGIC OF 'CRIP CAMP' AND NEW WAYS COMPANIES ARE SUCCEEDING WITH VIDEO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BRIGHTCOVE PLAY 2021: THE MAGIC OF 'CRIP CAMP' AND NEW WAYS COMPANIES ARE SUCCEEDING WITH VIDEO

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brightcove+PLAY+2021 is a two-day conference on October 5-6 that will change how organizations think about video. Hosted by Brightcove%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), PLAY 2021 will include several Brightcove customers discussing innovative ways to reach new audiences, deepen engagement, monetize content, and improve business results.

The second day of the conference will kick off on October 6, at 10 a.m. ET with a discussion on the Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary “Crip+Camp%3A+A+Disability+Revolution” with directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, accompanied by Howard Gutstadt, member of the People’s Video Theater. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama executive-produced this film, which focuses on Camp Jened campers in the Catskills from 1951 to 1977. LeBrecht was a former camper, and includes footage of his own isolated childhood and the sense of community he and many others found at the camp.

“We’ve assembled a remarkable lineup of speakers and sessions for Brightcove PLAY 2021 that highlight the power of storytelling through video,” said Brightcove CMO Jennifer Griffin Smith. “Whether you’re looking to learn about profitability in OTT, driving greater customer engagement, or finding eCommerce solutions by partnering with Brightcove, we can help all industries reach their business goals. Join us to hear our incredible customers share their stories and successes.”

Day 2 of PLAY+2021 focuses on best practices, tips and tricks for getting the most out of the Brightcove platform with sessions from industry and technical experts. Topics include OTT 101 - How to be Profitable, How to Build the Best Video Library for Internal & External Communications, How is Your Ad Health?, How OTT Marketing Can Help You Stand Out in a Crowded Landscape, Content Security: What, Why, and Who?, and more. All sessions can be found on the PLAY+2021+agenda.

Don’t miss PLAY+2021. It’s free to attend and as a virtual-only event, PLAY 2021 takes place wherever you are on whatever device you prefer, whether a smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, big-screen TV, or movie screen.

To register for PLAY 2021, visit www.brightcove.com%2Fplay

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business™.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005635r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005635/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment