BRIGHTCOVE PLAY 2021: THE MAGIC OF 'CRIP CAMP' AND NEW WAYS COMPANIES ARE SUCCEEDING WITH VIDEO

Brightcove+PLAY+2021 is a two-day conference on October 5-6 that will change how organizations think about video. Hosted by Brightcove%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), PLAY 2021 will include several Brightcove customers discussing innovative ways to reach new audiences, deepen engagement, monetize content, and improve business results.

The second day of the conference will kick off on October 6, at 10 a.m. ET with a discussion on the Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary “Crip+Camp%3A+A+Disability+Revolution” with directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, accompanied by Howard Gutstadt, member of the People’s Video Theater. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama executive-produced this film, which focuses on Camp Jened campers in the Catskills from 1951 to 1977. LeBrecht was a former camper, and includes footage of his own isolated childhood and the sense of community he and many others found at the camp.

“We’ve assembled a remarkable lineup of speakers and sessions for Brightcove PLAY 2021 that highlight the power of storytelling through video,” said Brightcove CMO Jennifer Griffin Smith. “Whether you’re looking to learn about profitability in OTT, driving greater customer engagement, or finding eCommerce solutions by partnering with Brightcove, we can help all industries reach their business goals. Join us to hear our incredible customers share their stories and successes.”

Day 2 of PLAY+2021 focuses on best practices, tips and tricks for getting the most out of the Brightcove platform with sessions from industry and technical experts. Topics include OTT 101 - How to be Profitable, How to Build the Best Video Library for Internal & External Communications, How is Your Ad Health?, How OTT Marketing Can Help You Stand Out in a Crowded Landscape, Content Security: What, Why, and Who?, and more. All sessions can be found on the PLAY+2021+agenda.

Don’t miss PLAY+2021. It’s free to attend and as a virtual-only event, PLAY 2021 takes place wherever you are on whatever device you prefer, whether a smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, big-screen TV, or movie screen.

To register for PLAY 2021, visit www.brightcove.com%2Fplay

