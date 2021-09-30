Charles & Colvard Begins Construction On Its First Signature Showroom Retail Location

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab created gemstones, announced today that it has broken ground on its first Charles & Colvard Signature Showroom, located within its corporate headquarters in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. This new retail store concept allows the Company to showcase exclusive Signature Collection designs as well as a wide assortment of Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond fine jewelry.

"Our new Signature Showroom concept allows us to expand our omnichannel strategy and serve the customers that want to see and feel our created gems and jewelry in person," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard. "We intend to provide another avenue for our consumers to experience our brand and product lines through personalized one-on-one appointments, building upon the success of our virtual consultation services launched in spring 2020. Stylists will guide customers through an intimate shopping journey designed to educate and inspire, detailing our commitment to sustainable fine jewelry through our patented Signature Collection designs."

This new retail space will also serve as a working showroom within the global headquarters. The merchandising team will be able to utilize this space to develop new designs and build assortments for retail partners and for specialty events such as trunk shows. Additionally, the Signature Showroom will allow for the development of the Company's Corporate Alliance Program, which will help create beneficial business relationships in the local area and beyond.

"This first Signature Showroom gives us an opportunity to develop an ideal retail store concept and create a curated brand experience for the customer within a fully owned and operated retail store. We feel this type of expansion is a natural progression for our business, as we look to provide our customers with a premier level of service and selections both online and in-showroom," concluded Mr. O'Connell. The Company is exploring additional opportunities to expand this initiative further.

The buildout of the Company's Signature Showroom is scheduled to be completed within the Company's 2022 fiscal year, with a grand opening announcement to follow.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One™ moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

