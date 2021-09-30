Chartwell Investment Partners Launches Short Duration Bond Fund (CWSDX)

Chartwell Investment Partners announced the launch of its Chartwell Short Duration Bond Fund (CWSDX). The Fund will be available to individual investors and through major investment platforms including, but not limited to, Charles Schwab, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard, and Pershing.

CWSDX is a short duration, fixed income fund that invests at least 75% of its net assets in investment grade short duration bonds and can allocate up to 25% of the fund to short duration high yield bonds. The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize current income by investing in high quality, short maturity fixed income securities while also preserving capital.

The Fund is managed by a team of seven investment professionals, including Lead Portfolio Manager Christine F. Williams and Assistant Portfolio Manager James W. Fox. Chartwell’s Fixed Income team brings an average of 18 years of investment experience to the Fund. As of June 30, 2021, Chartwell had about $7 billion in assets under management in fixed income institutional and retail clients.

“Our team is excited to add the Chartwell Short Duration Bond Fund to our product lineup, where we will continue to offer investors our income oriented, disciplined value, bottom-up approach,” said Williams.

Chartwell’s fixed income market strategy is implemented by assessing the credit profiles of high quality issuers through extensive credit research. The team invests in companies dedicated to stable or improving credit profiles.

“We are pleased to announce that our veteran and talented team has once again used their expertise to build another quality short duration fixed income option for our clients,” said Chartwell Chief Executive Officer Tim Riddle.

In addition to its fixed-income mutual funds and investment strategies, Chartwell offers several equity products to institutional, retail, and individual investors. The fund family includes the Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund (CWFIX), Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund (CWSIX), Chartwell Income Fund (BERIX), Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund (BERCX), and Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund (CWSGX).

ABOUT CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Since its founding in 1997, Chartwell has successfully grown into a 50+ person, boutique investment management firm with approximately $11.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Located in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Chartwell is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC), a publicly traded bank holding company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, since 2014. For more information on Chartwell, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chartwellip.com%2F.

Important Disclosures:

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus contains this and other information, and can be obtained by calling toll free (888) 995-5505 or visiting http%3A%2F%2Fwww.chartwellip.com. Read the summary or statutory prospectus carefully before investing.

Fixed income investment includes the following risks: credit, prepayment, call and interest rate risk. Credit risk refers to the loss in the value of a security based on a default in the payment of principal and/or interest of the security, or the perception of the market of such default. As interest rates rise the value of bond prices will decline. High-yield bonds have a higher risk of default or other adverse credit events, but have the potential to pay higher earnings over investment grade bonds. The higher risk of default, or the inability of the creditor to repay its debt, is the primary reason for the higher interest rates on high-yield bonds. The Fund may invest in foreign and emerging market securities which involves certain risks such as currency volatility, political and social instability and reduced market liquidity. The Fund may also invest in ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) and therefore would be subject to the same risks as the underlying securities in which the ETF invests as well as entails higher expenses than if invested into the underlying ETF directly. There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal.

Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. provides wholesaling and marketing services to its affiliates, Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, and TriState Capital Bank, a Pennsylvania chartered bank.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005648/en/