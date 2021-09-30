Craneware Launches Trisus® Pharmacy Financial Management

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Craneware Launches Trisus® Pharmacy Financial Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced the release of Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management to all U.S. hospitals and health systems. Powered by Craneware's SaaS-based Trisus platform, the module helps transform the business of pharmacy by contextualizing data from drug purchases, claims and payments, providing a revolutionary analysis of medication financial performance. Following the recent availability of CRCA™ P&T by Agilum Healthcare Intelligence®, a Craneware company, which incorporates real-world data into pharmacy analytics, Craneware now has two innovative solutions to help providers manage the increasing costs of pharmacy services.

craneware__inc__logo.jpg

Today, pharmacy leaders have limited, or no visibility into what they are being reimbursed for medications despite being responsible for these large budgets. Through use of Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management, these leaders can make more informed decisions in critical business areas by answering the following questions:

  • Should we add new, expensive medications to the formulary?
  • Should we open a new infusion center?
  • Should we expand and grow service lines such as oncology and neuro?
  • Are there alternative medications which would result in more favorable financial impact?

"Conversations with pharmacy leaders across the country have reinforced a persistent foundational gap hindering their ability to optimize the pharmacy department's business performance," said Tara Hanuscak, PharmD, MS, senior vice president, Integrated Services Intelligence at Craneware. "Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management provides leaders with actionable insights into medication margins so they can make strategic decisions that positively impact the organization's bottom line."

"As U.S. healthcare providers continue to face pressure on better management of costs while improving patient outcomes, Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management improves the business of healthcare at the critically important pharmacy level," said Craneware CEO Keith Neilson. "Alongside the recent release of our CRCA P&T, we remain laser-focused on helping U.S. healthcare providers enhance operational efficiency and compliance so they can re-invest in providing better care for those who are in need."

Craneware's Trisus platform is a SaaS-based platform that provides organizations with an opportunity to identify and manage risks related to:

  • Margin management and operational intelligence
  • Transparent and defensible pricing
  • Chargemaster completeness and accuracy
  • Medical necessity and prior authorization
  • Charge capture analysis
  • 340B program and compliance
  • Audit and denials management
  • Supply chain and pharmacy margin management
  • Formulary Management
  • User adoption and customer success

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence
Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics® (CRCATM) P&T solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care. Visit agilum.com.

About Craneware
Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor financial and operational performance so they can continue to drive better outcomes for the communities they serve. Craneware's Trisus platform combines revenue integrity, cost management and decision enablement into a single SaaS-based platform. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, continually earns KLAS recognition in the Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management category and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, 340B compliance, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

favicon.png?sn=AQ23742&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craneware-launches-trisus-pharmacy-financial-management-301388881.html

SOURCE Craneware

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ23742&Transmission_Id=202109300913PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ23742&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment