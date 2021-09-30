APPH Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AppHarvest, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/apph.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/apph or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AppHarvest you have until November 23, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

