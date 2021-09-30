UCASU introduced Cannabis property investment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

UCASU introduced Cannabis property investment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) introduced its Cannabis property investment strategy yesterday during the Emerging Growth Conference. According to the company presentation, Cannabis properties, combined with the company's current investments in Airbnb-based SHOC properties and historic landmark properties, will be major building blocks in its portfolio over the coming years.

Cannabis properties are among the most profitable properties in the past years. On the stock market, it is the best performing of all sectors of cannabis business. For example, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), the first NYSE public company providing real estate capital to the medical-use cannabis industry, and Power REIT (NYSE: PW), a specialized REIT focused on expanding its real estate portfolio of greenhouse properties for food and cannabis cultivation, both have had extraordinary performances. Last month on OTCQX (where UCASU stocks are quoted), Cannabis REIT New Lake Capital Partners (OCTQX: NLCP) closed on its IPO raising $102 million.

"UC Asset invested in Cannabis-related business back in 2016," says Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset, "but we exited those investments before our IPO in 2018, out of concern of the risks regarding federal regulations. However, recent demographic and political changes in Georgia (where we are based), and in neighboring states, are in favor of deregulation of the cannabis industry. The recent addition of former US Congressman Kwanza Hall to our team enhances our ability in managing risks of regulations. That's why we believe it is a great timing for us to re-enter this sector."

Late last year, UC Asset entered a deal converting its farmland in Dallas, TX to a medical agriculture project. The firm partnered with a local company in Cannabis Extractions Sector, with a product line of CBD infused bottled water products. Now, UC Asset is seeking to expand its investment in hemp and medical-use cannabis properties.

During the Emerging Growth Conference, UC Asset also discussed additional elements of its portfolio, including Airbnb-based SHOC properties and historic landmark properties. UC Asset projected its first Airbnb property will reach 30-36% IRR over a 5-year period; and its pilot historic landmark investment, the Rufus Rose House in the heart of downtown Atlanta, may produce an extra 50% to 100% return in the next 12 months, if its NFT (non-fungible token) based strategy works according to plan.

"Overall, we are an innovative company, aiming to build the most innovative portfolio in real estate investment," says Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "The world is changing. Economic and financial situations are changing, and new technologies are redefining how people live, work and travel and therefore redefining the concept of property. Whoever can monetize on these new trends will become the next market-leader of real estate investments. And we are inspired to become such a leader."

Full script of UC Asset's presentation can be downloaded from its official website: www.ucasset.com.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Christal Jordan | Executive Director, UC Asset LP
[email protected] | 678-499-0297

favicon.png?sn=LN24755&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucasu-introduced-cannabis-property-investment-301388702.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN24755&Transmission_Id=202109300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN24755&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment