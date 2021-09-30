Inpixon Releases Enhanced Indoor Mapping Platform, Expanding Capabilities, Scalability and Security

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the release of Inpixon Mapping 4.15, the company's latest version of its enterprise-class indoor mapping platform, delivering enhancements in performance, scalability, security and more.

Inpixon Mapping's new features include the following:

CMS redesign: Easily create and manage venues and maps with the streamlined content management system (CMS)

Okta SSO: Log in easily and securely using your existing CMS credentials with Okta single sign-on

SDK Standalone Services: Decrease development time and increase app performance by accessing specific, standalone SDK functionality

And more: Enhanced GeoJSON layer management, IMDF export tool, and multi-building renderings on a world map

"This latest release of Inpixon Mapping adds a number of substantial features and tools for developers and map administrators, making it even easier for customers to create and manage map-enabled apps," noted Adam Benson, CTO of Inpixon. "Whether used for search and navigation, security, or asset tracking, Inpixon maps power the way."

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, added, "Great maps are essential to delivering exceptional experiences. Inpixon Mapping -- working within 3rd-party apps or as part of our turnkey CXApp smart office app, optionally coupled with Inpixon On-Device Positioning, unleashes the power of location awareness and makes the workplace and employee experience come alive. I believe our ability to deliver a phenomenal experience is what's fueling our strong demand across a wide variety of industry sectors. This latest mapping release underscores our intent and capability to remain near the forefront of this fast-growing market."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-releases-enhanced-indoor-mapping-platform-expanding-capabilities-scalability-and-security-301388488.html

SOURCE Inpixon