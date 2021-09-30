Logo
SEI Renames IT Services Business SEI Sphere

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

SEI Sphere Continues to Provide Comprehensive Cybersecurity and IT Solutions

PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that SEI IT Services is now SEI Sphere, continuing to provide clients end-to-end cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to address the operational technology and security challenges facing financial institutions.

"Financial services is undergoing rapid digital transformation, while targeted cyberattacks are becoming increasingly frequent and sophisticated," said Ryan Hicke, Chief Information Officer at SEI. "SEI Sphere leverages our best-in-class talent and deep expertise in delivering high-value technology solutions. Our enterprise-wide operational security and managed IT services offer firms the security, resiliency, and privacy they need to drive sustained business growth."

SEI Sphere provides comprehensive, turnkey cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to simplify cybersecurity by protecting businesses across their entire digital surface area. The services are delivered through an integrated cloud-based infrastructure and offer clients:

  • 24/7 cybersecurity protection
  • Proprietary cybersecurity tools and technology
  • Always-on managed detection through remediation
  • Actionable threat and security intelligence
  • Enhanced network visibility
  • Core cybersecurity processes and practices across endpoints
  • Deep sector expertise in a highly regulated environment

"Facing an expanding technological footprint, evolving compliance requirements, a talent shortage, and rampant cyberattacks, financial services firms are at greater financial and reputational risk than ever before," said Steve Bomberger, Head of SEI Sphere. "Our new identity manifests the business-critical need for a fully evolved, end-to-end cybersecurity solution capable of protecting companies from their growing risk profile. We are excited to continue helping our clients keep their data, assets, and reputation safe, so they can pursue their business goals with confidence."

About SEI Sphere
SEI Sphere provides hosting and managed services designed to optimize, secure and support the complex and evolving technology operations needs of today's regulated and data-centric businesses. A custom business solution, SEI provides direct access to a team of certified experts, as well as data hosting, infrastructure, cybersecurity, network operations, and other core IT services needed to thrive in the digital era. With our 50-year history of providing leading technology platforms and solutions to financial services firms globally, SEI enables clients to focus on strategic initiatives and future business growth. For more information, visit seic.com/sphere.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $399 billion in assets under management and $880 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Netanel Spero

Eric Hazard

SEI

Vested

+1 610-676-4556

+1 917 765 8720

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH24960&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-renames-it-services-business-sei-sphere-301388932.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

