Interface Unveils New Rising Signs Collection Celebrating the Intersection of Nature and Geometry

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company announces launch events across North America

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface®, a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today introduces its latest carpet tile collection, Rising Signs™. Conceptualized by Kari Pei, Interface Vice President of Global Product Design, Rising Signs takes inspiration from the bold, architectural lines of stairways and bridges that connect people to one another and to the airy outdoors. The collection integrates abstract organic patterns found in nature with geometric elements found in architecture. Designed to be varied and versatile, the eight styles within the Rising Signs collection give interior designers flexibility in how they approach pattern and color in their projects. The collection offers visuals that range from large-scale angles with eye-catching jewel tones to softer flowing patterns and earthy, calming neutral shades.

Spandrel_Selenium.jpg

"As we look out our windows and see things that connect us to each other and to nature, we are surrounded by positive signs – of people joining with one another and with nature in creating a greater whole. In designing the Rising Signs collection, we wanted to visually expand on these special connections," explains Pei. "Rising Signs pairs the organic textures, colors and aesthetics of biophilic design with defined architectural elements to fit the needs of today's spaces. It is design that has a positive impact on people's lives, their spaces, and the planet. As a collection, Rising Signs is a metaphor for aspiring to something greater."

All Signs Point to Progress

Rising Signs' varied and versatile carpet products are perfect for large-scale projects, providing aesthetic flexibility with patterns that work together in infinite combinations to elevate interiors. The collection's biophilic design elements bring the outdoors in, which can improve overall health and well-being and can even increase productivity. In addition, its array of neutral and soft gemstone colors reflect the poetry of both manmade and natural elements coming together to point forward in the direction of positive change.

Styles like Play the Angle™, Spandrel™, Proportional™ and Upward Bound™ deliver bold geometric looks that make a striking impression, with the organic curves of Up at Dawn™ and Binary Code™ highlighting a softer, biophilic approach. Angle Up™ strikes a balance between angular and organic, while Karmic Relief™ reverberates across the floor with a hybrid, dithering pattern.

With six styles available as 25cm x 1m planks and two styles designed as 50cm x 50cm tiles, the Rising Signs collection's patterns complement each other and can be combined to delineate space. Also, as part of Interface's modular flooring system, architects, designers, and specifiers can easily and efficiently pair products from the Rising Signs collection with Interface luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring to create beautiful, positive spaces.

Rising Signs is fully recyclable through Interface's ReEntry™ program and made with 100 percent recycled content nylon. All Rising Signs products also are carbon neutral across their full life cycle through the company's third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors™ program, making it even easier to participate in the growing force of positive change.

North America Launch

Interface is celebrating the launch of Rising Signs with events at three regional showrooms across North America – specifically in Chicago, Mexico City and Toronto – from October 4-6. In addition, all Interface showrooms across North America will be inviting designers and customers to experience Rising Signs in person throughout the fall.

For more information about Rising Signs, visit www.interface.com/risingsigns.

About Interface
Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.

Interface_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY24355&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-unveils-new-rising-signs-collection-celebrating-the-intersection-of-nature-and-geometry-301388772.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY24355&Transmission_Id=202109300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY24355&DateId=20210930
