Consolidated Communications Educates Consumers during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, is championing Cybersecurity+Awareness+Month, a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy in October. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of ‘Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.’

“As Consolidated brings reliable high-speed internet to millions of homes throughout our service area, we are committed to helping people protect themselves online,” said Aaron Reason, senior director of Network Security at Consolidated. “We take protecting our networks and our customers very seriously. We spend every minute of every day focused on keeping our customers connected, and working to educate and empower our employees, our customers and our communities in safe online practices.”

More than ever before, technology plays a part in almost everything we do. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have demonstrated how quickly our lives and businesses can be disrupted when cyber criminals and adversaries use technology to do harm.

Throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Consolidated will share actionable guidance and best practices you can take to protect yourself while we spend more of our lives online. Visit Consolidated%26rsquo%3Bs+Residential+Blog for weekly updates, and consolidated.com%2FStaySafeOnline for simple ways to secure your interconnected world.

Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Consolidated Communications is proud to support this expansive online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National+Cyber+Security+Alliance+and the Cybersecurity+and+Infrastructure+Agency+%28CISA%29+of+the+U.S.+Department+of+Homeland+Security.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org%2Fcybersecurity-awareness-month%2F. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social+media.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber-incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org%2Fcybersecurity-awareness-month%2F.

