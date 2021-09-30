Moore Kuehn Encourages SBKK, GGPI, KRA, and HOMB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Suncrest Bank ( SBKK)

Suncrest Bank has agreed to merge with CVB Financial. Under the proposed transaction, Suncrest Bank shareholders will receive $2.69 in cash and 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial stock per share.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. ( GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim has agreed to merge with Polestar Performance AB and its affiliates. Under the proposed transaction, Gore Guggenheim shareholders will own less than 6% of the combined company.

Kraton Corporation (: KRA)

Kraton has agreed to merge with DL Chemical. Under the proposed transaction, Kraton shareholders will receive $46.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Kraton’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Home BancShares, Inc. ( HOMB)

Home BancShares has agreed to merge with Happy BancShares. Under the proposed transaction, Happy BancShares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245