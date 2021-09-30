Eastman Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN, Financial):
Financial Results Release:
Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
Webcast and Teleconference:
Fri., Oct. 29, 2021
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thurs., Oct. 28, evening at investors.eastman.com
Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides;
Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093 Passcode: 4175522 or Click to Join teleconference: Click+here+to+connect; link becomes active 15 minutes prior to call’s scheduled start time
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Oct. 29, 2021 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Nov. 8, 2021, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 4175522.
