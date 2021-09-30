Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in the Americas

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new partner to its Executive Search business in the Americas in August 2021.

Jonathan McBride joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Chief Human Resource Officers (CHRO) Practices, based in the Los Angeles office. In this role, Jonathan advises boards, CEOs and leadership teams, drawing on his deep expertise and perspective on matters related to culture, people, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

"Clients are eager to develop talent solutions that will help them deliver a sustainable, inclusive culture and accelerates performance," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "Jonathan brings expertise from a variety of experiences and settings, giving him a unique ability to help clients find talent and build teams that are diverse, inclusive, and meet an organization's business needs and future vision."

Previously, Jonathan co-founded Gradient Consulting, a small advisory firm created in the wake of George Floyd's murder, to help organizations evolve their cultures and build better teams. Before that, he served as the global head of Inclusion and diversity at BlackRock. While at Blackrock, he and a co-worker helped launch the Science of Diversity and Inclusion Initiative at the University of Chicago. Prior to BlackRock, in 2013, Jonathan was appointed to serve as director of the Presidential Personnel Office for the White House. He joined the Obama administration as a special assistant to the President and the deputy director of the Presidential Personnel Office in 2009.

