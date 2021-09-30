J & S Audio Visual (JSAV) Rebrands As INSPIRE

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J & S Audio Visual (JSAV), a leading global event solutions company, today announced it has completed its year-long rebranding strategy and is now named INSPIRE (www.inspiresolutions.com). Throughout the company's 35-year history, the company has prided itself on developing creative and individualized solutions for each of its clients. The new name, INSPIRE reflects the energy and momentum the company brings to each of its clients and the aspiration to create events that move people.

What began in 1986 as a family-founded company, INSPIRE has grown into a multinational organization, serving as in-house technology partners with over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE produces over 2,500 events a year and has always believed that inspirational events are the combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to announce our new name and identity of INSPIRE. It's what we commit to every day – we aspire to inspire. We are a trusted partner. Our clients are always our primary focus because at the end of the day, it's really their story and their vision that we help bring to life." said Chuck Bauman, INSPIRE's chief executive officer.

About INSPIRE

INSPIRE is a leading, global event solutions company specializing in audio-visual, staging, and production. With over 35 years of experience, INSPIRE is now the in-house technology partner for over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE's team creates over 2,500 inspirational in-person, virtual and hybrid events a year through a combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. INSPIRE is wholly owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC)



For more information on INSPIRE, please visit www.inspiresolutions.com and connect with INSPIRE on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j--s-audio-visual-jsav-rebrands-as-inspire-301388969.html

SOURCE INSPIRE