J & S Audio Visual (JSAV) Rebrands As INSPIRE

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

J & S Audio Visual (JSAV) Rebrands As INSPIRE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Premiere AV Production Company in the Country Projects the Power to Inspire

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J & S Audio Visual (JSAV), a leading global event solutions company, today announced it has completed its year-long rebranding strategy and is now named INSPIRE (www.inspiresolutions.com). Throughout the company's 35-year history, the company has prided itself on developing creative and individualized solutions for each of its clients. The new name, INSPIRE reflects the energy and momentum the company brings to each of its clients and the aspiration to create events that move people.

Inspire_Logo.jpg

What began in 1986 as a family-founded company, INSPIRE has grown into a multinational organization, serving as in-house technology partners with over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE produces over 2,500 events a year and has always believed that inspirational events are the combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to announce our new name and identity of INSPIRE. It's what we commit to every day – we aspire to inspire. We are a trusted partner. Our clients are always our primary focus because at the end of the day, it's really their story and their vision that we help bring to life." said Chuck Bauman, INSPIRE's chief executive officer.

About INSPIRE
INSPIRE is a leading, global event solutions company specializing in audio-visual, staging, and production. With over 35 years of experience, INSPIRE is now the in-house technology partner for over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE's team creates over 2,500 inspirational in-person, virtual and hybrid events a year through a combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. INSPIRE is wholly owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC)

For more information on INSPIRE, please visit www.inspiresolutions.com and connect with INSPIRE on LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=DA24206&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j--s-audio-visual-jsav-rebrands-as-inspire-301388969.html

SOURCE INSPIRE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA24206&Transmission_Id=202109301010PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA24206&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment