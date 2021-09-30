FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021

Senator Mike McGuire to attend Oct. 5, "Galley" Hosted, SGCA Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp.("FinCanna")(CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the "The Galley", on Oct. 5 is hosting the Sonoma County Growers Alliance (SCGA), first in-person event in 2021 featuring Special Guest California State senator Mike McGuire. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.

Annie Holman, Founder and CEO of QVI said, "We've always been hugely supportive of the SCGA and fully subscribe to their goals and objectives. This industry will continue to thrive and grow as a function of the cooperative and united efforts of cannabis operators like ourselves and the SCGA is a driving force in this regard. We are proud to do our part in bringing our cannabis colleagues together at the Galley and it is a testament to the importance of the SCGA agenda that Senator Mike McGuire has chosen to attend"

The SGCA's first in-person event in 2021, features Special Guest, California State Senator Mike McGuire. Oct 5, 5:30 - 8:30 pm at The Galley 3230 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa CA 95407. For tickets visit https://scgalliance.wildapricot.org

SCGA is a leading cannabis industry advocacy organization focused on the specific needs of industry participants in Sonoma county, some of their main policies and initiatives include;

Engaging with & educating the local community on regulated cannabis

Hosting events, educational workshops and providing resources specific for cultivators

Continued advocacy for lower barriers to entry for farmers

Working to craft improvements and make the Sonoma County Cannabis Ordinance less restrictive

Supporting Sonoma County and the incorporated cities to align with current state legislation and regulations

Improve access to the regulated market for existing operators

Representing Sonoma County cannabis in state, national and international policy initiatives through the Origins Council Government Affairs Program.

Joanna Cedar, SCGA Board Member and Chair of the Policy Committee, states "We are thrilled to be back and look forward to welcoming State Senator Mike McGuire. The Galley is the perfect place to hold our inaugural 2021 mixer and we appreciate Annie's commitment to our mission and to the local cannabis community."

FinCanna CEO, Andriyko Herchak, added, "We've always been supportive of industry organizations and advocacy groups like the SGCA that work to create a better more inclusive and prosperous environment for legal cannabis businesses. Annie has continually endeavoured to be a force for positive change in the sector and the involvement of the Galley in this first in-person event of the year is a testament to that spirit."

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is an investment company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com

About QVI

QVI Inc, which stands for Quality, Value and Integrity, doing business as "The Galley", is an 8,300 sq. ft. state of the art cannabis-infused co-manufacturing facility is built to FDA and CDPH standards located in Santa Rosa CA. "The Galley" has been fully operational since June 2020 and continues to aggressively add to its book of business of cannabis brand manufacturing clients.

The company attributes the acceleration of customer demand from a growing roster of in-state and out-of-state brands to its automated manufacturing expertise, superior production quality and its "one stop shop" capability to produce virtually all high-value cannabis products including, Edibles, Topicals, Tinctures, Chocolate, Hard Candies, Gummies and Beverages under one roof. Additionally, its outstanding R&D team has the ability to assist brands in launching not only new individual products but whole new product lines. The Galley's operational design also positions the business to rapidly scale production as demand escalates towards its. For more information about "The Galley" please visit thegalleysr.com

QVI's immediate goal is to become the premier contract manufacturer in California, the largest single market in North America and, upon success, to license products nationally and globally.

